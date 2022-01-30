Stop Selling Empowerment Items Ngige Warns Beneficiaries

…to convey decision on 2023 Presidential race Easter

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has advised beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s skills training and empowerment programmes to desist from selling machines and other tools given them to practice skills and create employment.

Ngige, who gave the warning during the second phase of the Ministry’s Empowerment Scheme in Awka, Anambra on Saturday, noted that the programme would train and empower 3000 youths from each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

While urging the beneficiaries to put the items to good use, he asked them to justify the efforts of the ministry which has spent over N50 million on them.

He said: “The era when beneficiaries leave the venue only to sell the items is gone. Go and use them to practice the skills you have been taught, employ yourselves and others. Where you have an existing business, use them for expansion and lift more people out of poverty. We have a monitoring team and we will involve the security agencies over any case of diversion of the machines.

“Time is also gone when we all queue up for white collar jobs. They are not even available any more. The global trend is now on blue collar jobs, with skills in information and technology which is a very wide area, in others like mechanics and mechatronics, in creativity such as designing and making of wears, building technology as in POP making, screeding, carpentry and wood works and most importantly, in multiple value chains in agriculture.

“This empowerment programme, for which we are here gathered, is therefore for those who will use these items to create wealth, further their businesses – those trained as unisex hair dressers, crop farmers and those who process the harvests of yams, maize, cassava and millet and so on. That’s the reason we have here, water-pumping machines for small irrigation, generators to power small shops, as well as industrial grinders and thrashers that process harvests.

“As the planting season approaches, we are giving more attention to agricultural tools in line with the emphasis of the Federal Government on self-sufficiency in food production. So, in the next phase, there will be more agricultural tools to enhance farming and create more employment.

“Luckily in the state, we have two specialist skills training centres at Alor and Ifite-Dunu. Both centres will be holding a series of training by March with certificates, issued at the end of each session. And this qualifies one for empowerment from the Ministry or from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Of course, the NDE, our parastatal, will start its programme soon and more people would be keyed in through the Skills Department in my ministry.

“The training and the empowerment scheme is for all Nigerians but I belong to a political party and that’s my primary constituency. So, members of our party will benefit more. Phase three and four of the programme will hold before the end of the year,” he added.

On renewed pressure from party members asking the two-term serving minister and former Governor to contest as Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Ngige pleaded that he needed the few months before Easter for further consultation to guide his decision.

