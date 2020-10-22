Stop shooting of unarmed citizens, resident doctors beg Buhari

Following the deepening unrest in some parts of the country as a result of the protest by youths demanding an end to police brutality, resident doctors have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain the police and military from shooting unarmed protesters.

T he appeal was contained in a statement signed by the President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi and the Secretary General of the Association, Dr. Jerry Isogun, which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

The doctors expressed concerns that the hospitals were yet to recover from the strain imposed by the COVID- 19 pandemic without warning, adding that the healthcare system does not need to be further stretched with trauma and gunshot cases as was witnessed in Lekki, Lagos State on Tuesday night.

Expressing concern over the presence of the military on the streets, the doctors threw their weight behind the agitation on total eradication of the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS), saying, “doctors have also been at the receiving end of this dastardly act.”

While noting that the unfavourable conditions in the country were main reasons behind the high number of citizens including doctors migrating to other countries, NARD warned that more Nigerians may be forced to leave if the situation in the country continues to deteriorate.

