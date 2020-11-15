Stop smear campaign, tackle inefficiency in governance, PDP replies APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking to divert attention from its failures and reported involvement of very top officials of its government in treasury looting spree, by engaging in smear campaign and distortions on issues that are internal to the PDP.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC is desperate to divert attention from its increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter, “the indicting revelations from the #EndSARS enquiry panels as well as Saturday’s abduction of children in Zaria, Kaduna State by gunmen, who had scaled up attack on Nigerians while the APC has abandoned governance to seek consultancy job in other political parties.

“By launching this childish smear campaign against our party, the APC has exposed its mortal fear over the reorganised PDP, being dazed by our vibrant opposition as well as relentless exposing of its failures and complicity of its leaders in humongous corruption in high places.”

The party added that the ruling party is uncomfortable by PDP’s repositioning as the rallying platform of Nigerians from all divides in their quest to rescue Nigeria from APC-imposed hardship, violence, bloodletting, decayed infrastructure and mortgaging of the nation to foreign interest.

“We are, however, not surprised that the APC, which recently admitted to be a party of ‘bandits’, whose leaders are like ‘criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages’, will reduced itself to a confused busybody, having been overwhelmed by the burden of failure and repulsion of Nigerians to their wicked and exploitative policies.

“Since the APC has become so overwhelmed by governance that it now seeks for a job in our party, we counsel them to apply formally as consultants instead of seeking to distract us from our focus of giving direction to our country at this critical time.

“In any case, we want the APC to know that the PDP will never be distracted from focusing on our processes in galvanizing Nigerians for the task ahead.”

