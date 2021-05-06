Stop the drum for war, Opral Benson preaches

President of the African Refugees Foundation (AREF), Chief Opral Benson (OON) has urged Nigerians not to beat the drum for war but preach peace across the country. She made the call at a recently concluded virtual consultative meeting of Honourable Consultants of the Foundation in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AREF, Olujimi Olusola III, who made the release available to the New Telegraph, said: “We shouldn’t be beating any drums of war. Our challenges are internal, and we should be able to solve them internally.”

She reiterated the “Foundation’s call for peace to pervade Nationwide in Nigeria and that the only way to guarantee peace in the Country is for peace to reign.” She added that “The consultative meeting which was attended by the Honourable Consultants in Peace Education and Conflict Resolution is reviewing strategies aimed at implementing the Foundation’s flagship peace Education initiative, Project COMPACT.

“Project COMPACT is aimed at developing a Corps of Mediators, Peace makers, And promoting a Culture of Peace Training.” Also, in the release, Mr. Olusola III, said: “At this point in time, Nigeria needs peace mediators and programmes, promoting unity within the country. He added that “AREF had collaborated with other international non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) in Ethiopia and South Africa in promoting project COMPACT with a team led by His Royal Highness(HRH), Fadesewa of Simawa, Ogun State, Kabiyesi Gbenga Sonuga , also was the former Special Projects Director of AREF, and currently a Patron of the Foundation.”

Like this: Like Loading...