Stop the embellishment, Stakeholders, NPAN tell Arise TV, APC PCC

Nigerian Media stakeholders including, NPAN Life Patron and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers/ NPAN Life Patron, Mr. Sam Amuka, President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Mustapha Isah and President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) . Chief Chris Isiguzo, last Sunday met with the leadership of the Arise TV and the Media Directorate of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, the two parties that were engaged in recent exchanges in the media.

The Arise TV was represented by Mr. Nduka Obaigbena along with two of his top managers: Eniola Bello, Managing Director of This Day Newspapers and Kayode Komolafe, Group Executive Director /This Day Ombudsman. On the other side were Mr. Dele Alake, Director of Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Mr. Olawale Edun, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council/Chairman of The Nation Newspapers. Also present at the meeting which held at the residence of Chief Osoba, was Mr Gbenga Adefaye, the General Manager/Editor – in-chief of Vanguard Newspapers/ Acting Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

