Stop the protests against Dikio, say ex-agitators

The first phase beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have warned aggrieved stakeholders to stop protesting against the Interim Administrator of the body, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd). The ex-agitators under the auspices of Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) said Dikio should be allowed to actualise his plans.

The LPCDI, which comprises 95 per cent of first phase leaders, in a statement yesterday by its National President, Reuben Wilson and the National Secretary, Nature Kieghe, slammed those behind the petitions against Dikio. The statement said, “The programme has witnessed too many frequent leadership changes due to unnecessary petitions and protests. This has led to sudden truncation of the plans and projects of the past coordinators of the programme and it has slowed down the pace of the implementation of the mandate of the programme. “The frequent changes have led to every new coordinator starting afresh with new plans and projects while abandoning those of his predecessors.

This has greatly hindered the stability and effective implementation of the mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. “It has therefore become imperative for these unnecessary petitions and protests to stop forthwith so that Dikio can concentrate on his job and diligently execute his plans and projects for the betterment of the beneficiaries of the programme.” The group, who acknowledged the rights of aggrieved people to express themselves, however, said criticism should be constructive and advised such individuals to reach out to Dikio to settle their differences amicably.

The statement added, “We need unity and peace to accelerate the holistic development of Niger Delta. We strongly commend and appreciate those beneficiaries who have pending issues about their monthly stipends, training, empowerment, with the Presidential Amnesty Office but have demonstrated patience and decorum in handling such issues.”

