Stop using social media handles to incite public, cleric warns

A renowned cleric, Dr Mansur Yelwa, has warned Nigerians, particularly youths, against using social media to incite the public against one another. Yelwa gave the advice at a one-day seminar for women and youths with a theme: “Atheism by Youths, Immoral Sexual Activities, Misuse of Social Media, Drugs Abuse Among Youths,” organised by Women in Da’awah in Bauchi.

He urged the public to refrain from inciting people against one another on social media platforms. “Unguarded utterances andcommentsnotdignifying against fellow Nigerians on social media have serious effectsonpeaceandtranquillity. “There is a need for Nigerians to use the social media handle properly for peace to reign. “I will advise our youths and women to avoid posting unverified stories that can breach the peace in our communities,” he said. The cleric, a lecturer at Bayero University, Kano, urged the participants to use social media to seek knowledge and not spread fake news that could trigger conflict in society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...