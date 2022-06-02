News

Stop using social media handles to incite public, cleric warns

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

A renowned cleric, Dr Mansur Yelwa, has warned Nigerians, particularly youths, against using social media to incite the public against one another. Yelwa gave the advice at a one-day seminar for women and youths with a theme: “Atheism by Youths, Immoral Sexual Activities, Misuse of Social Media, Drugs Abuse Among Youths,” organised by Women in Da’awah in Bauchi.

He urged the public to refrain from inciting people against one another on social media platforms. “Unguarded utterances andcommentsnotdignifying against fellow Nigerians on social media have serious effectsonpeaceandtranquillity. “There is a need for Nigerians to use the social media handle properly for peace to reign. “I will advise our youths and women to avoid posting unverified stories that can breach the peace in our communities,” he said. The cleric, a lecturer at Bayero University, Kano, urged the participants to use social media to seek knowledge and not spread fake news that could trigger conflict in society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tanker explosion: Liberian president condoles with S’Leone

Posted on Author Reporter

  President of Liberia, George Weah, has sent his condolences to President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and his citizens over the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on November 5, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Weah made this known in a statement issued by Jarlawah Tonpo, Liberia’s Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs […]
News

INEC rejects APC’s CECPC NEC meeting invitation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has written the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), reminding the Committee of the provisions of the law on holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. The letter of the INEC was sequel to the invitation letter written to the Commission by APC Caretaker Committee […]
News Top Stories

Covid-19 blame vaccine hesitancy for expiration –Prof Babalola

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The President, Guild of Medical Directors, Prof. Olufemi Babalola, has descrided the issue of vaccine expiration something the Federal Government will not be proud to talk about hence they kept quiet about it. Babalola was reacting to the news on December 8, by Reuters that up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica