Stop using war narratives to drive campaigns, group warns politicians

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Esan Agenda Development Worldwide (EADW) yesterday cautioned aspirants to various political positions in the country to refrain from the use of provocative language in their engagements as they canvass for support ahead their party primaries. The social cultural group gave the warning yesterday in a statement signed by its President, Elder Gary Irabor, and which was made available to journalists in Benin, the state capital. The statement said: “EDAW has observed with reservationstheattitudeof some political gladiators who appear bent on stoking the war narratives and unnecessarily heating up the polity, and thereby calls on political players to adopt civility and decorum to their campaign approach. “The Forum will not be a party to any election war mongering in Edo Central Senatorial District, Edo State, and Nigeria at large.

 

