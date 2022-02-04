Stop victimisation of women, girls in hijab, Muslim organisations cry out

Disturbed by the continued discrimination against the use of hijab in the country, a coalition of Muslim organisations has called on the federal and state governments, as well as private organizations, to end the illegality, claiming that despite the hijab’s constitutionality, Muslim women and girls are still harassed, abused, and treated as criminals because they wear it.

Hence, the groups, comprising over 20 Muslim organisations, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors of State, the National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly, the Judiciary, and all regulatory authorities to uphold the provisions of the constitution and also other relevant laws to ensure that hijab-wearing Muslim women are not harassed or discriminated against. Briefing journalists at a press conference to commemorate World Hijab Day, the Executive Director of Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative (HRAI), Hajia Mutiat Orolo-Balogun, who spoke on behalf of all other organisations, urged all regulatory authorities to sensitize their staff and agents on the Rights of fellow citizens as guaranteed by the constitution and other regulations to forestall further conflicts in the future. She added that the relevant agency should conduct a reorientation of Nigerians on their rights and the rights of other citizens as soon as possible.

She said that in order to build an all-inclusive society where Muslim girls or women will not be required to choose between their faith and education or make a positive contribution to society, all regulatory authorities and bodies must be compelled to prevent their staff and agents from discriminating against Hijab wearing Muslim women and refusing them services because of the Hijab, adding that punitive measures must be taken in order to forestall this issue from recurring exponentially.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s World Hijab Day, tiled:”Hijab is my crown and not a crime,” the group said the theme could not have come at a better time, saying that despite various court verdicts which upheld the right of women and girls to use hijab anywhere as guaranteed by the constitution, some government establishments still treat hijab-wearing women with disdain. She described the hijab as a divine garment, prescribed for Muslim women as a means of worship and identity, adding that it is a show of crass ignorance when some people try to “convince’’ Muslim women that the dress is just an appropriation of the Arab culture or a protection from harsh desert conditions and thus has no use or need to be worn.

She said: “In Nigeria in particular, we see daily instances where Muslim women are being subjected to hardship and denial of basic rights and services due to the hijab. The immigration office in Ibadan, Oyo state, continues to deny Muslim women international passports if they do not remove their hijab or bare their ears.

“Some schools in Lagos State have continued to deprive Muslim girls who wish to wear the hijab, inconformity with their faith, of doing so. They would rather that such students not attend classes, than do so with their hijab. These are individuals employed by the government who derive their powers from the people. Yet they are allowed to use their offices to victimize members of the public, in this case, children, with no consequence whatsoever. Again, how can we forget the ongoing harassment of Muslim women in Niqab at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), as well as the inhumane treatment of nursing students at Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals, Ile-Ife?All these harassments are still meted out daily to Muslim sisters, despite constitutional provisions and several superior court judgements on this matter.

It will be necessary to state verbatim those constitutional provisions. Orolo-Balogun added: “Sec38. (1) Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice, and observance. (2) No person attending any place of education shall be required to receive religious instruction or to take part in or attend any religious ceremony or observance if such instruction, ceremony or observance relates to a religion other than his own, or religion not approved by his parent or guardian. On her part, a member of the Muslim Media Practitioner of Nigeria, Alhaja Sekinat Lawal, said that the continued harassment, molestation discrimination against Muslim women and girls must be stopped, saying that society must be fair to the Muslim for exercising their rights. Lawal, who is also a former Chairman National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos Chapter, said that advocacy would continue until the rights of Muslims are protected, adding that there is still a good amount of misunderstanding about the supremacy of the constitution as well as the special place of fundamental rights provisions.

The coalition of Muslim organisations organizing the 2022 World Hijab Day comprises: Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Al Muminaat (The Believing Women) Organisation, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN Lagos), Muslim Public Affairs Centre ( MPAC), Guild of Muslim Professionals ( GMP), Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque ( LSCCM), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Pristine Cactus Foundation, The Criterion, International Muslim Women Union (IMWU), NACOMYO, Pure Heart Islamic Foundation (PHF Lagos), Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association ( Unifemga), Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria ( IMAN), Women in Dawah, Akhawatand Izarul Haq Movement of Nigeria

