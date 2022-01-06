News

Stop wearing our camouflage uniforms, Nigerian Army warns

The leadership of Nigerian Army has warned against wearing of Army camouflage by anybody outside the military.

The Acting Director of Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida made this known on Thursday.

The spokesman decried campaign posters showing some governors dressed in camouflage uniforms.

Maigida declared that such was illegal and a clear abuse of privilege.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains apolitical and would not want to be dragged into politics.

Politicians and civilians were advised to stop wearing “camo” for political events and other engagements henceforth.

According to him: “Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution.”

 

