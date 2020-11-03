News

Stores across US board up fearing election-related chaos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Businesses nationwide are fortifying themselves for Election Day riots.
Shops in San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Washington, DC, Atlantic City, Chicago, Boston, Indianapolis and Denver have already boarded up their storefronts ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
In recent days, many businesses in New York City boarded up to gird against potential civil unrest, reports The New York Post.
Businesses across the country were not taking any chances following the nationwide protests and widespread looting that occurred following the May 25 police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In Washington, DC, not far from the White House, eateries, shops, pharmacies and clothing stores have already put up plywood over their glass storefronts.
Several prominent DC businesses are even planning to close for Election Day or the entire week, over potential mayhem and violence stemming from the election face-off between President Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Washingtonian reported.
The downtown DC office for mortgage giant Fannie Mae told the magazine that it will close for all of this week “out of an abundance of caution” to be prepared for “any potential disruptions associated with the [election].”
In Denver, downtown businesses have been warned by the city to prepare for possible social unrest around the election, prompting stores to board up, local reports said.
Businesses in cities across the country took the same precautions.
Scores of stores in the Big Apple like Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Bergdorf Goodman, Dolce & Gabbana and Tourneau have also placed boards over their storefronts in anticipation of election-related protests.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 176 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in September, Nigeria recorded no new coronavirus-related death in 24 hours. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update for September 22, but noted that 176 new samples tested positive for the virus in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although the country […]
News

Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals to be appointed on Nov 28

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Pope Francis has announced the appointment of 13 new cardinals on Sunday, including archbishops from the U.S., Rwanda and the Philippines.   The appointments will be formalised in a consistory, a meeting of cardinals, on Nov. 28, the pontiff said during his Sunday Angelus message.   Nine of the appointees are under 80, and as […]
News

…Yoruba group backs agitators

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A group of Yoruba indigenes under the aegis of ‘Disciples of Oodu’a Republic’ has also held rallies across the South-West. The group said the rallies were held in good faith and in response to the growing calls from all and sundry for the actualisation of Oodu’a Republic. In a statement, the group said: “Yoruba are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: