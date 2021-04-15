Storm destroys churches, buildings, electric poles in Kwara

A torrential downpour accompanied by strong storm has destroyed several houses at Oro, Iludun Oro and Esie communities, all in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. The Tuesday incident came barely 24 hours after a huge inferno razed about 30 shops at Oro community and shortly after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had visited the victims of the fire disaster.

The storm also pulled down electric poles, thereby throwing the three communities into total darkness. The rain which started about 3pm did not last up to an hour. Areas badly affected at Oro town include Saint Andrew Church, Abegun compound, and Balogun Square. A house belonging to Hon. Shina Afolabi, roofed a day earlier, was completely blown off by the storm.

The zonal spokesperson for Oro community, Mr. Adekanye, said the incident had thrown the town and its environs into total darkness. He said: “The damage done to us is almost incalculable. We are therefore appealing to the state government and public spirited individuals to come to our aid. We have been in darkness because the storm has destroyed several electric poles and cables.”

Like this: Like Loading...