Storm kills pregnant woman, other in Kwara

Two people, a pregnant woman, identified simply as Funmi, and another woman, called Iya Isanlu, have lost their lives during a downpour at Kajola village in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State. The state National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the death of the two women. He said the incident occurred at Boluwarin Church at Kajola village during a downpour which led to the collapse of the church building. Afolabi added that about 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury during the incident.

The spokesman said the victims’ bodies had been deposited in a mortuary while the injured were receiving treatment in a private hospital. He added: “About 4.47pm on the 25th April 2021, there was heavy rain that claimed the lives of two people in Kajola town, Oke- Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State in a church called Boluwarin Church.

There was information that a pregnant woman called Funmi and an aged woman called Iya-Isanlu were killed. “The corpses of the victims have been kept in the mortuary while over 10 wounded victims have been taken to the hospital.” Afolabi disclosed that the storm accompanying the rain also destroyed electrical poles at Egosi-Ile, thereby plunging the community into total darkness. He said: “The rooftop of Odo-Owa Police Station was also blown off by the rainstorm.”

