Metro & Crime

Storm kills pregnant woman, other in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Two people, a pregnant woman, identified simply as Funmi, and another woman, called Iya Isanlu, have lost their lives during a downpour at Kajola village in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State. The state National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the death of the two women. He said the incident occurred at Boluwarin Church at Kajola village during a downpour which led to the collapse of the church building. Afolabi added that about 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury during the incident.

The spokesman said the victims’ bodies had been deposited in a mortuary while the injured were receiving treatment in a private hospital. He added: “About 4.47pm on the 25th April 2021, there was heavy rain that claimed the lives of two people in Kajola town, Oke- Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State in a church called Boluwarin Church.

There was information that a pregnant woman called Funmi and an aged woman called Iya-Isanlu were killed. “The corpses of the victims have been kept in the mortuary while over 10 wounded victims have been taken to the hospital.” Afolabi disclosed that the storm accompanying the rain also destroyed electrical poles at Egosi-Ile, thereby plunging the community into total darkness. He said: “The rooftop of Odo-Owa Police Station was also blown off by the rainstorm.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: We won’t compensate police brutality victims –Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State government yesterday said it would not compensate the victims of police brutality. It said the police authorities or the officers who perpetrated the offense should compensate the victims. The government arrived at the decision after a five-man committee set up by Governor Nyesom Wike to formulate a draft white paper on the recommendations […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom opts for parliamentary system of government

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*says it offers room for power sharing Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday recommended the parliamentary system of government as a credible democratic alternative for Nigeria. He said it is best for the country because it is more accountable because it provides avenue for power sharing and regular interface between the leaders of the […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom: I will lead #EndSARS protest if…

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday indicated his preparedness to lead the nationwide #EndSARS protest by youth in the state if his people agree with him to do so.   Governor Ortom, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House, said as a democratically elected governor, he believes in what the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica