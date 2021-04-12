News

Stormwater project: Edo warns against illegal construction

The Edo State government has warned against any form of transaction, sale or construction activities on Godwin Omonuwa Estate in Upper Adesuwa College Road area of the GRA, Benin City.

 

 

In a statement by Project Coordinator, Edo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, Tom Obaseki, the government noted that the whole area of land had been designated to be used in the implementation of the on-going Stormwater alleviation works at the GRA area of Benin City.

 

The government further reassured its commitment to solving the perennial flooding that had made life unbearable for residents of Gapiona-Ugiokuen-Abuja Quarters and the larger part of the GRA.

 

The statement reads in part; “This is to bring to the attention of the general public that the whole area of land known as Godwin Omonuwa Estate, Upper Adesuwa College Road area of the GRA has been designated by Edo State government to be used in the implementation of the on-going Stormwater alleviation works at the GRA area of Benin City.

 

This information and fact is also fully known to the Godwin Omonuwa Family, who have been in conversation with Edo State NEWMAP since the commencement of the project.

 

“The government wishes to further draw the attention of the general public to a subsisting law suit at the Federal High Court (Suit No: FHC/B/CS/111/2020), among several stakeholders.”

