Stranded commuters, fare hike trail LASG’s okada ban

Following the Lagos State Government’s decision to extend the ban on okada riders to more local government areas in the state, residents, business operators, Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), commuters and others have started facing harrowing experiences since the enforcement on September 1.

 

New Telegraph correspondent’s investigation showed that many commuters were stranded at bus stops in the affected LGAs, as they wait for commercial vehicles to convey them to their businesses and work places. The situation has indirectly paralysed business activities in some parts of the state.

 

Expectedly, the ban on use of motorcycles as a means of commercial transportation, otherwise known as okada, has led to queues in many bus stops as commuters wait longer time in search of buses to reach their destinations.

To worsen the situation for commuters, commercial vehicle drivers are feasting on the development as they keeping hiking transport fares in the affected LGAs by as much as 150 per cent, linking the harrowing traffic gridlock to the fare increase.

 

At Jakande bus stop in Isolo, many commuters were seen stranded at the bus stop where they waited in queues for busses to convey them to their businesses and workplaces. Despite the long queue, there were just a few commercial buses on ground to convey them. Invariably, some of them (commuters) have to start walking down in search of  commercial buses to beat the harrowing traffic gridlocks.

 

Speaking to New Telegraph, Ajoke Ahmed, a trader, stated that she had been at the bus stop for two hours in search of buses but to no avail, despite being on the queue. According to her, the traffic gridlock is too much and has compounded everything, thereby making transport fare to jack up unexpectedly.

 

Ahmed added that commercial buses were charging N400 from Jakande to Oshodi that normally should have been N150 per trip.

 

She, however, called on the government to direct all affected LGAs to open up their gated streets during the day in order to ease the traffic for motorists to connect to the express. For Tajudeen Olayemi, a trader at Mushin market, he lamented that since the enforcement of the ban, Lagosians had been facing hard times in going to their businesses and workplaces over the continued traffic gridlocks.

 

To him, the traffic gridlock is not showing any sign of easing at all. Olayemi, however, charged Lagos State Government to intervene in the challenging experience Lagosians are currently facing in some parts of the state.

 

He said: “We are not happy with what is going on over this Okada ban by Lagos State Government because it has made our expenses to go up again as we are paying double transportation fares despite the harsh economic challenges.

 

“I had expected Lagos State Government to put some measures in place before the enforcement date. You can see the hard times we are experiencing now in our areas over the extension of the okada ban.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
