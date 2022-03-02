Stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine send SOS to FG

Many Nigerians, particularly students, are reportedly stranded and in urgent need of evacuation from Ukraine where Russia launched an all-out invasion last Thursday. The President of the Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora (ADNID), Amb. Usman Sokoto, said this in a Save Our Souls (SOS) to the Federal Government through Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) seeking the immediate evacuation of the stranded Nigerians from Ukraine.

The Federal Government on Monday announced plans to start the evacuation on Wednesday. But Sokoto said there was an urgent need to rescue Nigerians, especially those stuck at the Ukraine/ Poland borders. He said: “We are calling on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency provide the innocent students with some shelter, life jackets, gloves, sleeping mats and food.

“We are also calling on the FG to fast-track the evacuation process of the students with immediate effect before the story will change. It is extremely frozen and with falling snow, the temperature is about -8 degrees Celsius at the borders.

“First-hand information from students’ leadership on these four borders informed me that they got an excellent reception from the Nigerian Ambassador to Romania, likewise Hungary, but not in Poland. “Our concerns are those on Ukraine’s borders with Poland.

The embassy there did nothing just like the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine showed less concern. The current situation at the Poland/ Ukraine border is pathetic because of extreme weather and large crowds,” In a separate distress call posted on social media on Tuesday, some students of Nigerian origin wrote: “Students are stuck in Sumy because the bridges and railways were destroyed! Let us find a way to help them as well!! Save Nigerians and Black Students.

#Save Ukraine# SavepeopleinUkraine.” Meanwhile, the situation has been compounded by the alleged discrimination against Nigerians and other black nationals in the rescue operations conducted by the Ukrainian security forces. Several videos trending on the internet have shown sad situations where Africans fleeing the war zone alongside Ukrainians were prevented from boarding the available trains meant to ferry people to safety.

