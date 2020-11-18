Strange ailment kills 50 in Kogi

More than 50 people have died of a yetto- be-identified illness in Olamaboro Local Government of Kogi State.

The unknown disease, it was learnt, comes with symptoms such as headache, red eye, loss of appetite, inability to urinate or defecate, convulsion and finally death.

The lawmaker representing Olamaboro Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ujah Anthony Alewo, disclosed this in a motion of urgent public importance presented on the floor of the House yesterday.

Sleep said it was sad and quite disturbing that the residents of Etteh community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State were thrown into confusion by the outbreak of an epidemic alien to them.

Although the lawmaker maintained that the cause of the disease was still unknown, he noted that infected patients die within one week of contracting the disease.

He said: “More worrisome, all efforts to find solutions using the local herbs and treatment at local health centres with referrals to neighbouring clinics and hospitals at Ogugu and Okpo in Olamaboro respectively were not successful.

“The reports reaching my constituency office from the community leaders confirmed that over 50 people within the economic and productive age of 25 to 40 years died from September to date.

Thereby stalling agricultural, social and economic activities which directly affect the food security of the agrarian and artisan Etteh people.”

Alewo therefore prayed that the house should mandate its Committee on Health and Social Services for an onthe- spot-assessment of loss of lives and damage to property of the people of Etteh community.

The lawmaker added that the House should write a strongly worded resolution mandating the Commissioner for Health to direct medical experts to the affected area to unravel the cause of the epi demic and treat accordingly.

Alewo equally urged the House to do a passionate appeal to the state government to send palliatives to the affected areas to cushion the huge loss incurred by the Etteh community.

Seconding the motion, the lawmaker representing Dekina Biraidu, Moses Ododo, said the lives of people in the community needed to be urgently saved as it would adversely affect the economic input of the agrarian community to the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, in his submissions, said the community shares a boundary with Enugu State and as such there was need for an urgent action to avert further loss of lives.

He suggested an additional prayer that the state government should construct a hospital at Etteh community to avert and tackle future occurrence of such epidemic.

Ruling on the motion, the Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, asked for a minute silence for the lives lost due to the outbreak of the epidemic. He added that the House should write to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, for support.

