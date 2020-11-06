Strange ailment kills 54 in Enugu

A yet-to-be determined disease has claimed the lives of about 54 people in Ette- Uno and Umuopu in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. However, the Chairman of the local government, Mr. Williams Ejike Itodo, yesterday said 30 people died in the two neighbouring communities within the last one month. But sources put the figure at 54.

The state government has equally confirmed the “unusual deaths”. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, made the confirmation in a statement yesterday in Enugu. Obi said that there had been a number of deaths suggestive of a disease of public health importance in the area.

The commissioner said that the state Ministry of Health had collected samples from patients and sent them to the National Reference Laboratory for investigation. He said: “On-the-spot-check and outbreak investigation have revealed a number of deaths from an illness which symptoms are suggestive of a disease of public health importance.

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed and is collaborating with the ministry to investigate and control the reports.” The commissioner urged members of the public not to panic as the ministry was handling the emergency. However, the local government Chairman, Itodo, told journalists that the unusual deaths were noticed in the two communities in October. The chairman, however, said that the people of the area had until early November thought that the deaths were normal.

He added: “Although no figure is confirmed so far, I think it should be about 30 deaths. Two days ago, they said we should send samples of those that are sick or got in contact with the disease. “Yesterday, they called me and said that they are suspecting Lassa Fever and the state government sent an ambulance to take the people to the treatment centre in Abakaliki.”

Itodo said that the council had arranged for a stakeholders’ meeting with the officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Health Ministry to sensitise the people of the area. Meanwhile, there were strong rumours around the communities that people were dying because the gods were angry over some ritual killings.

