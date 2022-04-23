Strange deaths: Residents raise the alarm, urge police to seal hotel in Aba

Some concerned residents of the Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba, in Abia State have called on the state police command, the governor and other relevant authorities to look into cases of strange deaths and cases of missing people in a particular hotel located in the area.

A resident, Chimuanya Ezenna who spoke to Saturday Telegraph said that the hotel which is strategically located around Ubani Street, Ogbor-Hill Aba, has become notorious over reports of strange deaths and missing customers with no arrest by the police so far. Ezenna said that majority of the residents who reported the cases at the Ogbor-Hill Police Division are now afraid of going further due to security concerns occasioned by failure of the police to make a proper arrest of the allegedthosecommittingthecrime. According to him, the latest case of death at the hotel occurred last week Friday when a young lady, whose identity is yet unknown, was killed and her two-year-old female child, stolen by her killer. Residents gathered from a reliable source in the hotel that her killers are two young men, whose identities are yet to be revealed by the hotel management even though their faces were captured by the CCTV of the hotel.

Information available to us has it that over seven murder cases has been recorded at the said Hotel since the beginning of this year 2022 which the Director of the Hotel has covered by truncating investigation to save the hotel’s name. “At a point in time a few days ago, some youths vowed to set the hotel ablaze if the killers of the innocent young single mother of one are not unveiled.

“The Azuka Divisional Police Station is currently investigating and has released the director of the hotel who has not fed the Police with the necessary information of the killers of the lady. “The incessant killing going on in that hotel and why Police has refused to prosecute the Hotel Management and Staff for Conspiracy and Murder is provoking and the Governor need to do something.” When contacted, Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident and that the corpse of the deceased was moved to a morgue for preservation while efforts are being intensified to unravel the people behind the dastardly act. Ogbonna said that the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is handling the matter now and if there is anyone with useful information that can help police to identify the people behind the crime, such a person should feel free to volunteer such information to the police.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...