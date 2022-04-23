News

Strange deaths: Residents raise the alarm, urge police to seal hotel in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Some concerned residents of the Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba, in Abia State have called on the state police command, the governor and other relevant authorities to look into cases of strange deaths and cases of missing people in a particular hotel located in the area.

A resident, Chimuanya Ezenna who spoke to Saturday Telegraph said that the hotel which is strategically located around Ubani Street, Ogbor-Hill Aba, has become notorious over reports of strange deaths and missing customers with no arrest by the police so far. Ezenna said that majority of the residents who reported the cases at the Ogbor-Hill Police Division are now afraid of going further due to security concerns occasioned by failure of the police to make a proper arrest of the allegedthosecommittingthecrime. According to him, the latest case of death at the hotel occurred last week Friday when a young lady, whose identity is yet unknown, was killed and her two-year-old female child, stolen by her killer. Residents gathered from a reliable source in the hotel that her killers are two young men, whose identities are yet to be revealed by the hotel management even though their faces were captured by the CCTV of the hotel.

Information available to us has it that over seven murder cases has been recorded at the said Hotel since the beginning of this year 2022 which the Director of the Hotel has covered by truncating investigation to save the hotel’s name. “At a point in time a few days ago, some youths vowed to set the hotel ablaze if the killers of the innocent young single mother of one are not unveiled.

“The Azuka Divisional Police Station is currently investigating and has released the director of the hotel who has not fed the Police with the necessary information of the killers of the lady. “The incessant killing going on in that hotel and why Police has refused to prosecute the Hotel Management and Staff for Conspiracy and Murder is provoking and the Governor need to do something.” When contacted, Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident and that the corpse of the deceased was moved to a morgue for preservation while efforts are being intensified to unravel the people behind the dastardly act. Ogbonna said that the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is handling the matter now and if there is anyone with useful information that can help police to identify the people behind the crime, such a person should feel free to volunteer such information to the police.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Electoral Act: Opposition threatens to override Buhari’s veto if…

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has threatened to work towards overriding President Muhamnadu Buhari’s veto if the President refuses again to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.   The bill was earlier passed by both chambers of the National Assembly but was denied presidential assent and returned for […]
News

Food security remains one of the  tripods of my administration – Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Miland Dixon Dikio (rtd) on Monday insisted that food security remains one of the tripods of his administration maintaining that that has been the reason for his vision to train, employ and mentor ex-warlords on massive opportunities in agriculture including cassava farming and starch processing.   […]
News Top Stories

Nnamdi Kanu: OYC advices FG to adopt Justice Benson Anya’s political proposal

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

The Apex Youth Sociocultural organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has called on the Federal Government to adopt the political solu-tion proposed by Hon Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High court that delivered the January 19, 2022 judgement in favour of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to resolve the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica