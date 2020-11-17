Strange deaths spread to more LGs in Enugu

Following increase in death toll arising from confirmed cases of Yellow Fever in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, reports yesterday confirmed the “strange deaths” had spread to other communities in Nsukka, Isi-Uzo and Igbo- Etiti LGAs.

Already, no fewer than 60 deaths had earlier been recorded in two communities of Ette-Uno and Umuopu in Igboeze North, the epicentre of the disease before the latest spread to other local government areas.

Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team, LGA Rapid Response Teams, International and National Partners have also visited the affected new LGAs to investigate reports with a view to taking samples for testing just as was being done for the reports at Igboeze North.

A statement released yesterday by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, stated that “the new set of samples from the LGAs have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja for a thorough and complete examination to determine conclusively the reasons for these new set of reports and the results are expected back early this week.”

Obi went on: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those who have lost loved ones in these times, and we recommend that all adhere to Public Health Advisory. “Yellow Fever is transmitted through mosquito bites, thus remove mosquito breeding sites around

Like this: Like Loading...