Strange disease kills 15 in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State government has expressed concern over how a mysterious disease has killed over 15 people at Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika axis of the state in the last two weeks.

 

The state, however, allayed the fears of indigenes of the two neighbouring communities and promised that medical experts in the state would do everything possible to curb the disease.

 

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who led a team of public health officials to Ute-Okpu in Ika North-East Local Government Area to unravel the killer disease, said victims were within 18 to 25 years age bracket.

 

He said: “Delta State government has received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities, which prompted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to direct the state Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify the cause/ causes and effect containment measures.”

 

The commissioner, supported by the zonal medical director, Agbor Zone; zonal hospital administrator, Agbor; state epidemiologist; State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO); executive secretary, health, Ika North East Local Government Area; Council’s DSNO and health educator; two representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) among others, told the monarch of Ute-Okpu, Obi Solomon Chukwuka I, that the governor had directed that the Comprehensive Health Centre in the community be upgraded to a full-fledged hospital.

