Strange disease kills 17 in Benue

At least 17 persons have reportedly died from an unknown illness in Okpeilo-Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

New Telegraph learnt that the sickness, which broke out in the last one week, is said to have left several others hospitalised at different hospitals, including the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Health and Human Services, Sir Andrew Amee on behalf of the Commissioner, Emmanuel Ukwulono, said one case has been brought to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, by a relative of the patient.

The commissioner said symptoms of the illness “usually include fever, abdominal pain and general body weakness, while some stool and vomit with tinges of blood.”

He said the state government is aware of the outbreak and has responded swiftly to facilitate investigation to establish the cause of the illness.

The commissioner further disclosed that, “Governor Samuel Ortom, has approved funds to enable the State Ministry of Health and Human Services to carry out an investigation.”

