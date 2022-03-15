Strategic positioning ‘ll enhance youth participation in politics –Martins

In this interview, Samuel Martins, an All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader aspirant in the party’s forthcoming national convention, speaks on the state of the ruling party, his decision to lead the youth and the need for active involvement of young people in politics, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Can we meet you? I’m Samuel Oluwaseun Martins, I’m from Ogun State, a politician and a protocol/diplomatic expert by profession. I was born and grew up in Abeokuta, did my primary and secondary education in Abeokuta before going to University of Lagos to get my first degree.

Thereby I was retained to work at the Distance Learning Institute (DLI) where I worked as a personal assistant to the then Director for Distance Learning Institute (DLI).

After much of Lagos and University work experience, I left for Abuja to participate in the presidential political campaign train of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as a member of the then famous Team Ribadu, that was year 2009 after some time I proposed the protocol department (Advance team) to mallam Nuhu Ribadu, he accepted the proposal and on the long run I became the Personal assistant/protocol officer to the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) presidential candidate, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

After then I had also been within national political space, where I also served as a personal assistant (political) to Chief Audu Ogbe, the former Hon. Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources. I had served in different capacity at the national level immediately after the merger, I was also appointed as a member of the presidential campaign committee of President Buhari (2014),

Before the merger, I was also a part of the founding members of All Progressives Youth Forum led by Barrister Ismael Ahmed, during the 2015 election I was one of the active voices that led the youth nationwide campaign of President Buhari and also served as a resource personnel in the Monitoring/Situation room for the 2015 election for our party (APC).

Your party, the All Progressives Congressq (APC) appears unsettled ahead of its planned national convention. What is responsible for this?

Selfish interests from some few, It is usual for humans to strive to reach personal interests and maximize welfare.

Thus if a person places own interests above common interests, decisions taken by such person(s) can degrade and ridicule the overall interest of the party and above all abort the welfare package of the party’s vision and mission.

Do you think the March 26 date for the coanvention is still feasible?

I am unequivocally certain that the National Convention, dated March 26 is on course and sacrosanct, the swearing-in of the 35 states chairmen of the party and that of the FCT was a needed and progressive step to actualise this.

I’ll also like to bring to your remembrance that prior to this time, a reconciliation committee was set up to settle all scores and appease all section in order to clear off any seen or unforseen hindrances that might bring about the further delay of the set date of the National convention. I am very certain the convention will hold on the set date.

What kind of leadership does the APC needs at the party level given the speed at which the 2023 elections is coming?

We need a selfless, focused and responsible leadership, a leadership that will exalt the party’s interest above every or any other individual interest. The leadership that is neutral and liberal, visionary, well-grounded and well respected by all. The leadership that has the wealth of experience in bringing lasting solutions as well victory for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The leadership that will initiate and manage national, zonal and states websites under one roof and rebrand the APC to a world-class political institution in line with international best practices.

The leadership that will genuinely empower APC workforce through the introduction of the use of modern technology to raise finances for the party as well as showcase all APC development works and achievements from National, Zonal, State, LGA and all the constituencies, above all the leadership, that has wide acceptability among all the major stakeholders and majority of members of our party at this time.

Don’t you think the APC can lose out to the PDP in 2023 if it fails to put his house in order?

Everyone is working and all hands are on deck now, all stakeholders are actively involved now to put everything in order, I’m very certain, we won’t get to that stage of loosing out Martins to PDP in 2023.

Don’t forget that the opposition too has their issues eating them up. I’m confident APC will come out victorious come 2023 by God’s grace and thank God for the giant positive strides this present government of our dear president Buhari had attained in infrastructures and security, of course this will compliment our victory come 2023

You’ve been a progressive and a member of the APC from the first day. How do you think the party should compensate loyalty especially those who stuck to the party through thick and thin?

I believe loyalty compensation should also come with competence, the party can go extra mile in identifying the gifted areas of loyal members, fix them up in their respective gifted areas in terms of political appointments and engagements so as to avoid a square peg in a round hole situation which will simply result to unproductivity, which will also result to a failed leadership at the same time we will not forget the importance of reward and recognition system which has been proven to improve the political party’s values, enhance team efforts, and motivate certain behaviours amongst Party members.

Many groups and stakeholders in your party have been clamouring that you should emerge as the APC National Youth Leader during the forthcoming convention. How do you feel with the wave of endorsements?

Its been very loud and amazing, from those who knew my relentless commitment and dedication to the party right from inception, they are much aware of my golden capacity and exotic progressive bank of ideas making it very impossible for them to look elsewhere but rather found a succor in my endorsement to lead the youth of our great party at the national level.

This wave of endorsement across the nation had further energized and lubricated my strong will to serve and lead the youths of our great Party at the national level. I see this clamour and the endorsement for me to emerge as the APC National Youth Leader as a privilege and I’m not taking it for granted, to me, it’s a call to diligent service which I’ll handle with the highest respect and dedication.

What are you bringing to the table as the Youth leader of a ruling party?

I am bringing to the table, a seasoned leadership with a pure sense of responsibility, my office will launch a political mentorship program, assuming the office of the National Youth Leader, we will launch a National Volunteers Scheme Program (NVSP), we will have back to back orientation programs, conferences and of course empowerment programs at the state levels and also we will initiate an international youth political exchange programs (IYPEP) just to mention a few for the sake of this interview.

As the National Youth Leader, I’ll mobilise vigorously for our party across the nation. My office will champion and lead campaigns against social vices, my office will definitely be an open and. access door to more youth participation in politics, my office will will serve as a reference point for qualified young professionals aspiring for political appointments in government.

How do you intend to manage and project the interest of youths in APC, if elected?

If elected by the grace of God, we will manage and project all interest from the grassroot level engaging all sincere and productive approaches.

Do you think the youth have any chance for some offices like Senate, Governors and even youths in next cycle of elections?

Yes, we have great chances, but we need to strategically position ourselves and live up to the decent expectations.

Are you worried about the trend of fastlane among youths that has led to many societal malfunction?

What can be done to arrest these issues? I am seriously abashed with the trend of fast-lane to success or wealth amongst the youth today, which has led to societal malfunction. I can say it is the loss of godly values and morals.

The passageway of values and morals had been corrupted and neglected, mostly the cause is from parenting. In recent decades the society had been producing parents who could not uphold godly values and morals thereby making them unfit for the challenges of parenting, they give birth to children they cannot train with godly values and morals because they themselves don’t even know what godly values and morals entails, knowing fully well that you can’t give what you don’t have, you can see clearly here that this is a failed parenting Network chain.

We need to quickly find a way of restoring godly values and morals back to the society with a firm foot, engaging all societal institutions and also through a well informed reorientated parenting programs.

