Strategy, and not noise will win me 2023 presidency — Imumolen, Accord party candidate

A well articulated strategy that would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda is what he is depending on to win next year’s elections to become president, and not unnecessary noise.
This is the position of Professor Christopher Imumolen who is the flag bearer of the Accord party, going into the elections.
The engineer, while reacting to questions in a recent interview about whether he had the structure to deliver him the nation’s number one office said he believed more in quietly winning converts to imbibe his dream of generational change in the way the affairs of the country is being run than dissipate precious energy canvassing for votes on social media platforms.
“Let me say this,” he began while responding to posers.
“Next year’s elections is going to produce a few surprises because it is those who come into the race with a well articulated strategy that would carry the day. I am a strategist and I have been all my life.
“I have been planning this for 15 years through affecting the lives of people. I have been building my structure from the grassroots, by the use of empowerment programmes and mass mobilisation.
“If it was due to the level of noise one could make on social media, I would probably not have won the Accord party primaries.
“I know of candidates who made so much noise in the media but failed to get nominated for the positions they sought because they failed the acid test of putting sound strategies in place.
“As a matter of fact, I beat candidates who were more vociferous, more vocal than I was during our own primaries.
“And I tell you. While they were busy making their noise, I was more concerned with how I’d get people to vote for me. Yes, my concern is to see how Nigerians will turn out in their numbers to vote for me and my party on election day.
“To do that, I must convince them that I am the man that has the answers to their problems as far as running Nigeria is concerned.
“As I speak, we are planning on how to get voters, agents to vote as well as represent us in all the 176,000 polling booths across the country on election day.
“Publicity is good. But not at the expense of real strategy to win the required votes to become the president of a country like Nigeria,” he added.

 

