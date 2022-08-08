Strategy, numbers’ll decide who wins 2023 presidential poll – Omodele

Dr. Yemi Omodele is a Lagosbased lawyer. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the 2023 general election, among other issues

With the new Electoral Act 2022 and its impact on the recent Ekiti and Osun states’ governorship elections, do you think Nigerians will witness free, fair and credible elections in 2023?

The Electoral Act 2022 is a good instrument but politicians are highly intelligent people. No politician wants to contest an election and lose it because they want results to be in their favour. In that wise, they have a lot of strategists that strategize for them and you can’t do away with those strategists when it comes to politics because politics goes beyond dancing and singing. It is a game that is being played by an intelligent set of people. On the Electoral Act 2022; I said is a good instrument, though politicians will find their way through. Finding their way through it shows they would want to win at all cost. And let me tell you; there is no law made globally that does not have lacuna. So, the Electoral Act 2022 also has its own lacuna and it is that lacuna that political strategists would hide under to find their way through.

What is your general assessment of the 2023 general election, considering the candidates in the race?

In the 2023 general election, presidential, National Assembly, state House of Assembly, governorship and the rest, you will see that the politicians are in the mode of strategizing now. You can read in the newspapers that some of them do travel out of the country. They are not going there for birthday parties. They are going there for secret meetings and the reason why they are holding them outside the soil of Nigeria is that they don’t want what they discussed to leak. By the time they will come out with the results of their meetings, you will see that success would be on the part of some of them, while some others are bound to fail because if you look at some people who are trying to occupy various offices in 2023, some of them don’t have good political strategists. In fact, some of them don’t have a single strategist. Some of the candidates are just making noise on the pages of newspapers and online platforms, thinking that elections are conducted on the pages of newspapers or votes cast on the online media. Some of the people who make noise may fail; some may win because the pendulum of politics does swing when it is about two months before the election not 12 months before the election. When it is two weeks to the election, the pendulum would swing and that is the peak period of the process. That period determines who wins and who loses. The election will be in February 2023, so by the time we get to January ending and early February, you will see what will happen and it will be clear who will win the election. Then when it is four days to the election, the electorate, politicians and the powers that be will finally make up their mind on who to vote for. As it is today, the electorate has not made up their mind but let’s get to January. By the time you enter December, you will see a clear view of the serious candidates.

When the ruling party wanted to have its presidential primary, people were saying that Bola Tinubu would not win but I kept on saying that he will win because some of the aspirants were in the race in order to negotiate for better political appointments and that majority of them will step down. I think it came to pass. Some of them did not obtain the form to win the election but to negotiate better appointments. Though some of them were determined to win, they did not know that in primary elections, the pendulum of politics does swing 24 hours before the elections.

There are some issues many analysts believed will determine where the pendulum would swing to in 2023; do you think that the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket would not have an impact on the general election?

Nigerians, particularly the electorate are always misled by some unscrupulous elements. When you look at religion, politics and law, they cannot be divorced totally. People involved in religion are also the same people that vote and to be the president, you must belong to a particular religion likewise a governor or lawmaker except for a few that say they don’t belong to any religion and they call themselves freethinkers. In that wise, those three factors; politics, law and religion work together. There is no law that says you must belong to a particular religion, I stand to be corrected because the constitution of this country says you are entitled to freedom of association and religious assembly. The fact that you are entitled to that doesn’t say you must belong to that. Politics is a game of numbers and how to win an election is by counting numbers. You don’t count your faith because the issue of faith is a personal affair. It is not a general affair.

Where is the place of morality because some people are saying that another Muslim should not take over from President Muhammadu Buhari?

With due respect, morality and law are interrelated as well. Late President Umaru Yar’Adua was a Muslim, his vice was a Christian and later his vice became the president and the vice of that president was a Muslim. Now let’s look at it, when Goodluck Jonathan was there as president, terrorism was in Nigeria. When Buhari came to power, he met kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and the rest in office and his vice happens to be a Christian also but the killings keep on increasing. Let me tell you one thing, administration is different from governance. They are two different principles.

So to you, religion has no place in Nigerian politics as it is today?

I’m aware that there are some pastors and founders of churches, who have in one way or the other contested elections in Nigeria and failed at primary and even at the main elections. Has being a pastor or church founder given them victory? It has not! If you look at it from that angle, you will understand that politics is a game of numbers. Nigeria is not Vatican City. Nigeria is a circular state and statistically if you look at Nigeria, if the National Population Commission or the people in charge of National Identification Number (NIN) want to assist, let them bring out the data and let us analyze to know how many Muslims and Christians we have in Nigeria. You will discover that it is a game of numbers. Again INEC can easily tell us as far as Christianity is concerned, this is the number of people who are Christians in Nigeria, who are eligible to vote in 2023, likewise the eligible number of Muslims who would vote in 2023. When you get that number and one particular religion outweighs the other in terms of number, which would you go for? That is the strategy I’m telling you but some Nigerians don’t know what these politicians are trying to do.

From your analysis, it is obvious you are in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. Do you think that he has the capacity to lead Nigeria if elected as president?

Let us be sincere, you went to primary school, you went to secondary school, you went to university and you graduated, went to NYSC and you are working, what else do you want that you have not gotten? The man you mentioned, with due respect to him, once graduated, worked in an establishment, was a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was a governor of a state for eight years, a strong member of the ruling party, who unseated a sitting president. Let me tell you, to unseat a sitting president is not an easy task, so give him kudos. I think he has fulfilled all the conditions to contest for the presidency of this country.

What you do make of the threat of terrorist attack on Lagos and other South-West states?

It is my prayer that anything evil should not happen in Lagos because there is no country in the world that is not represented in Lagos. There is no family in Nigeria that does not have one of its members in Lagos State. So, I will advise the South-West governors to strategize properly. They should meet with the security agencies in the region and where necessary, encourage them in terms of logistics, so that they will be encouraged to protect lives and property. There is a fund which governors always collect and spend anyhow; they call it a security vote. This is time all the governors in the South- West should use their respective security votes to secure the people. The police have their own way of behaving but if they are well paid and well-taken care of, they will deliver. They shouldn’t consider the federal government’s position before securing the region. In Lagos State there are several commissioners of police. We have a commissioner of police, Lagos command; we have airport command, we have port command and we have railway command. All these commissioners of police in those units can also be of assistance. Summon them for a meeting and demand the number of personnel under their formations and give them a kind of flat rate package, you will see that the truth will come out. Also, give a similar package to the Department of State Services (DSS) and you will see that they will perform.

