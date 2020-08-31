Metro & Crime

Stray bullet hits teenage girl in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

There was panic at Ejeba community in Warri, Delta State as a stray bullet fired by detectives hit a 15-year-old girl. Community youths immediately hijacked the incident and seized the police van conveying the detectives. The bullet was targeted at a suspected ‘Yahoo boy,’ who evaded arrest during a routine check at a flashpoint in the locality.

 

The incident occurred about 3pm when the police team was chasing the suspect. The bullet allegedly hit the victim, Onos Igbine, at a sensitive part of her body. She went into coma.

 

The officer (name withheld), who fired the shot, said he aimed at the vehicle of the suspect. The officer expressed regret that the bullet hit Igbine. However, the irate youths in the locality blocked the police van, which provided the opportunity for the suspect escape.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment and had since regained her consciousness. She said: “Nobody was killed by a stray bullet at Ejeba.

 

The girl that was injured is in stable condition, receiving treatment.” Onovwakpoyeya said men of the command had been charged to end “Yahoo- Yahoo and cult-related activities within the state, hence the onslaught.”

