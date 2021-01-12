Metro & Crime

Stray bullet kills one during cultists’ clash at Ikorodu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A yet-to-be-identified man was killed on Sunday by a stray bullet during a clash between rival cult groups at Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

 

The victim was on his way home when the stray bullet from when members of the rival cult groups were chasing one another at Ladega area of Ikorodu hit him. A witness said the incident occurred on Sunday about 8pm near the Oba palace of Ikorodu when the rival cultists were chasing one another with guns.

 

A resident, who gave his name simply as Akiniyi, said he was waiting for his wife who was plaiting her hair in the area when he suddenly saw people scampering for safety.

 

He said: “While my wife and I were trying to rush out of the area for fear of being hit by the stray bullets from the guns of the cultists chasing each other, it was then we saw the victim in a pool of blood without being attended to.

 

“Some hoodlums also used the opportunity to loot shops, while phones of some passersby and other valuables were snatched at gunpoint. It was God who saved my wife and I. If not God, a lot of people would have died from stray bullets because the cultists were just shooting indiscriminately.”

 

Akiniyi added that the rate of killing of innocent people in Ikorodu was becoming too much.

 

“Police should focus more on the axis and dwell more on the cultists who have taken over the community,” he said. Another resident, Mr. Salami Adio, said that Ikorodu as a whole was not conducive for most of the residents anymore, because criminals were everywhere in the community. He said: “I was in my apartment close to the palace when I heard people screaming and scampering for safety. I was told that it was rival cultists who were chasing each and someone had been shot dead. After the dust had settled, some landlords and I went to the scene and saw the person shot in a pool of blood. “We couldn’t touch him, because we were expecting the police to evacuate him. I have warned my children not to keep late nights anymore. Security wise, you cannot guarantee your safety in the community anymore. You can’t predict what would happen in the next day, when you go to bed. That is just to tell you how bad the situation is.”

 

Another resident, who identified herself as Mama Bose, said she was still outside attending to her customers where she was selling dry gin, when people started running.

 

He said: “Immediately I saw traders leaving their goods and scampering for safety, I also ran for my life. It was when I came back that I was told someone was killed by cultists in the Ladega area. All the drinks I am selling were stolen. With the situation now in Ikorodu, I am  planning to relocate to another part of the state.”

 

B ut the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said there was no killing at Ikorodu. He said: “The incident occurred about 8pm at Obunale area, where a stray pellet hit a passer-by, a 16-year-old boy. But he is still alive and receiving treatment in the hospital.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How I drugged my victim, collected his N6m – Suspect

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Two suspected robbers, who are specialised in inducing unsuspecting victims, have been arrested by the Police in Niger State after stealing the sum of N6million belonging to one businessman in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state. The suspects, according the Police, were trailed and apprehended by operatives attached to the Area Command Minna […]
Metro & Crime

Niger Correspondent Chapel gets new Exco

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council have elected new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years. The keenly contested election had Yakubu Mustapha of the People’s Daily Newspaper, emerged the new Chairman and Abdul Isa as Vice Chairman of the chapel both unopposed. In […]
Metro & Crime

Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club sponsors cataract surgeries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three senior citizens have benefitted from medical outreach by the Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club. The beneficiaries, Alhaja Kadijat Jìnádù, Mr. Ganiu Bashorun and Mr. Olalekan Orekoya, had their eyes operated on by a team of medical doctors, led by Lion (Dr.) Olayinka Ajayi during the Worldwide Week of Service in Sight. The President, Ikorodu Diamond […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica