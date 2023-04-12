Street Beggars: Undying menace denting Abuja’s image

Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of pow- er and acclaimed one of the fastest growing cities in the world is currently being challenged by several oddities. One of such oddities and most threatening to the global ranking of the city is the undying culture of open street begging.

Street begging

It is a common sight, in all most major streets of the capital city, seeing all manner of destitute men, women, adults and children, besieging people and begging for alms.

The situation is even more disturbing at the rural areas, within the six Area Councils. In some of the semi urban and rural communities, street beggars are like swarms of bees. Mega Satellite towns like Gwagwalada, Kubwa, Bwari and Kuje appear to have been unofficially designated as beggars’ colonies. This is deduced from a situation where beggars compete for every avail- able space in almost all public places.

A worried resident had once opined that Abuja’s known slogan “Centre of Unity” is robustly reflected in the representation of all categories of the good, the bad and the ugly in the city. Some concerned residents have also said that the heavy presence of beggars in Abuja may not be completely strange, because no society exists without the presence of some destitute.

Open defecation

Findings have shown that one of the factors militating against the pride and glory of Abuja was open defecation.

Empirical evidence also links the worsening situation of environmental degradation through open defecation, to street beggars. Obviously, wherever the beggars are allowed to cluster, stench can- not be in short supply there.

Influx of beggars

They are, however, disturbed that the consistent influx of beggars into the City Centre should not be left un- checked by relevant authorities.

They also said that it was a distasteful aberration to allow beggars the liberty to gather within the precinct of the ECOWAS Secretariat located in Asokoro and other areas where diplomats live. New Telegraph learnt that the increasing influx of beggars in Abuja was due to unchecked migration. Reliable sources revealed that destitute, of all ages, were regularly shipped into Abuja from far flung Northern states and to a lesser extent from the Southern parts of the country.

Just recently, the Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration repatri- ated 217 beggars to Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi, Abia and Anambra states. It was learnt that on a daily basis, trucks that bring food stuff and live- stock from the north, convey these beggars in large numbers, and off load them at different points in the metropolis.

Syndicates

Investigation has revealed that these beg- gars often do not embark on the risky inter-state migration alone and unaided. Rather they do it in collaboration with sponsors and highly connected syndicates who arrange for their transportation and temporary accommodation for them. It was learnt that the ugly trend has remained an age-long trade, because of the pecuniary interest which the syndicates always want to exploit.

Sources also revealed that it was with the help of the syndicates that these beggars, who do not understand Abuja’s terrain, evade arrest, whenever the evacuation taskforce was activated.

Selective enforcement

New Telegraph’s findings showed that the menace of street begging has remained endemic in Abuja, because the Department of Social Welfare, in the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) saddled with the responsibility of evacuating beggars, have been grossly inconsistent and inefficient.

Their operations are characterised by “eye service”. They only take feeble actions, backed by the media paparazzi, each time a complaint emanates from people considered to be “VIPS”. About one year ago, when about 150 beggars were arrested and repatriated to their various home states, officials of SDS claimed they were determined to hit 1000 targets in the number of beggars they want to evict.

This target was, however, thrown into the cooler of inactivity, and the evacuation team went into a prolonged coma. Then, the Secretary Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Hadiza Kabir, said that the FCTA was targeting to evacuate roughly 400 to 1,000 beggars from the city. She added that by the time they finished evacuating beggars and camping them in some of FCTA centres, for proper documentation, the minister (Muhammad Bello) will liaise with all the governors of their states of origin, and thereafter, they will be repatriated to their respective states.

“As you are seeing today, the minister has just sent a strong and sound warning through me as the leader of this team to them that they should go off the streets, because we are coming out massively for them.

“The minister has already sent them food and drinks to eat and break their fast in the evening, but we are coming for them if they don’t leave the streets, and stop begging on the streets of Abuja,” she reaffirmed.

Political music

All the claims and boasting have turned to be empty political music, composed to be sweet to the ears of gullible members of the public.

After the repatriation of 150 beggars early last year, nothing was heard about it, until this recent effort, when 217 were arrested and sent back home. Investigation revealed that the evacuation team usually only come alive in discharging their duties, during the holy month of Ramadan.

It was learnt that the numbers of beggars usually increase in Abuja, during Ramadan period, because they believe that there are more numbers of rich people who are disposed to charity in the nation’s capital.

Diplomats

It was further gathered that beggars used to throng and besiege residences, of diplomats and other influential and wealthy people during the Ramadan, in search of charity.

The New Telegraph learnt that some of the diplomats who are willing to do charity, often feel irritated and threatened by the heavy presence of beggars within their residential areas. Sources revealed that It is the complaints from these diplomats that create an ad hoc job for the redundant evacuation team. After a very long time of being in limbo, the evacuation team has resumed its ineffective operations again, because of the Ramadan season.

Announcing that 217 beggars had been profiled for repatriation, the Director, Department of Social Welfare Services, Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Sani Amar-Rabe, said the evacuation and repatriation were parts of efforts to rid the city of human and environmental nuisances, in compliance with Ministerial directives. He disclosed that the categories of those affected were not trainable, because many of them fit for skill acquisition have been accommodated at FCTA’s Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre.

“Today we don’t have many; they are just 217 beggars and street boys that are to be repatriated, mostly to Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

“And this time around we have some from Abia, Imo and Delta states. “We are here in respect of repatriation of the apprehended destitute, street baggers, street boys and vagabonds who were profiled, their health challenges were equally attended to and they show no interest in learning vocational skills.

“They only show interest to be out to be at- tended to what they consider to be a liberty sort of, to continue doing their destitution. “But those who have a good mindset embrace skills acquisition for empowerment. So, that is the purpose of our coming to this centre today,” he said.

Evading arrest

New Telegraph learnt that once the inconsistent enforcement of SDS start, the beggars will temporarily in collaboration with their sponsors, retreat to nearby Nasarawa and Niger states, to hibernate for the few days the enforcement will last. Some of the beggars who appear to be very daring and want to brave the harassment, shuttle between their temporary hide- out and Abuja city centre on a daily basis.

Making fortune from the streets

Sterling revelation was made some time ago, when one of the arrested female beggars confessed that they were into real money spinning business.

A 48-year-old female beggar, Hadiza Ibra- him was arrested with N500, 000 and $100 on her at the popular Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, by the Evacuation team. This arrest was an eye opener, as much as it was the bubble burst for many supposed less privileged and physically challenged people who are found on the streets of the nation’s capital asking for alms from the public. Ibrahim, said to be an indigene of Kaduna State, is not new in the begging ‘business’ in Abuja, as she was confirmed to have been arrested several times. Obviously, she could be one of the beg- gars who allegedly bribed their ways out of the Rehabilitation Centre.

The New Telegraph learnt that FCT Rehabilitation Centre, where the beggars and other people living with disabilities are supposed to be kept, is always empty, while the streets are full, because they bribe officials to get released. According to some reports, the ar- rested beggar has been on the streets of Abuja for the past 10 years. Ibrahim allegedly confirmed that she “used to come out daily from 4pm to 11pm to beg for money around Wuse II and Maitama. “Sometimes rich people around the area give me N5, 000 or N10, 000 and even dollars.

“If I get a huge amount of money, I will travel to my hometown, Kwanan Danja in Zaria, Kaduna State, and when the money is finished, I will come back. “The day I was apprehended with the money, I came out with it to buy kitchen utensils for my daughter who will be getting married very soon.”

The revelations from the arrested beggar have got the residents talking. While some feel the woman is an economic saboteur, others are of the opinion that she is a prudent beggar.

The woman confirmed that she had been into the clothing business, but decided to quit to become a beggar. She further revealed that she accumulated the huge sum, from her savings through N2, 000 daily contribution, facilitated with whatever she realises from her begging on the streets. The Director, Social Welfare Services, Sani Amar-Rabe, shocked by the woman’s confession, even described her as a “die-hard beggar and economic saboteur”, noting that she is richer than some of the people who give her alms.