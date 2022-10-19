Street-begging, a nuisance to Osun residents

Street-begging is a common practice globally but seems prominent or more pronounced in developing countries such as Nigeria. Street begging is fuelled by the high rate of poverty and lack of social safety nets

In 2016, UNICEF reported there were about 50 million children worldwide living on the streets, which had been driven there largely owing to conflict but also in search of a better life. Osun as one of the 36 states in Nigeria is not let out of the statistics of states where street begging is prevalent.

There have, however, been frantic efforts by previous and current Osun State administrations to discourage and rid the state of the increasing number of beggars on the streets, the situation appears irredeemable.

Govt efforts

Despite the sustained efforts, street begging in some notable towns in the state such as Osogbo (the state capital), Ikirun, Ilesa, Ife, Iwo, Ede among others are now taking a worrisome dimension as both the young and aged are now tuning to begging as a means of getting financial help to survive.

Aside from the fact that they seem to operate in every nook and cranny of the metropolis, many of them also harass residents in the process of begging for alms, which some Osun residents are not finding funny.

When sometimes out of frustration, the state government goes tough on them; the mendicants disappear for a while, only to return in even larger numbers, as soon as they notice that the heat has died down.

So, the question on the lips of many Osun residents is: How do these beggars, who are mostly deformed or blind get transported to the various locations they stay to do their daily business?

It has been observed that the beggars, in a well-coordinated manner, always arrive at designated locations as early as possible and then leave almost at the same time in the evening. Many are, therefore, wondering where they come from and how they transport themselves to those spots. Some residents are equally bothered that not much is being done again to get the beggars off the streets.

Married beggars

New Telegraph, however, observed that the majority of the vagrants, with apparently no tangible means of livelihood are married with kids and that some of their children are also unleashed on society once they become adolescents.

Some of the popular spots, where the beggars, who some sources say are mostly from the Northern part of the country, usually assemble in Osogbo included: Ayetoro, Sabo/Amadia, Oja Oba, Old Garage among other areas of the town. These beggars, at times, are also seen around the popular Olaiya Flyover, Baruwa Area and Old Garage among other areas in the Osogbo metropolis. Surprisingly, these beggars also find pleasure in assembling themselves at some popular food canteens located along Jaleoyemi/Asubiaro road where they always harass the people patronising these canteens.

As early as 5a.m., these beggars, alongside their children, are often already gathered to beg for alms from commuters rushing to their various places of work. While some of the beggars are nursing mothers, others have adolescent children whom they usually force to run after passers-by to solicit for alms. Some of them, from how they operate, look like professional beggars that have been in the business for decades.

Frequently, the younger ones meander between vehicles whenever there is a traffic jam, knocking on car windscreens or stretching their hands inside commercial vehicles to solicit for money. Traders and shop owners along the popular Olaiya/ Fagbesa road at times feel unhappy with the nuisance the beggars do constitute on the pretence of seeking financial support. Some passers-by who are being confronted by these set of beggars along the roads or streets in the town are continuing to complain on what could have been responsible for these ugly menaces.

Our correspondent learnt that some passers-by, sometimes out of sympathy, give these beggars between N20 and N50. This situation has become a daily occurrence with many believing that street begging in the state capital is the end product of poverty, which is now affecting all facets of life.

Increase

Speaking with our correspondent, Mr Wale Adeniyi, a resident of Osogbo, said the recent increase of street or roadside begging in Osogbo metropolis is alarming and that it is as result of the current situation of the economy which is becoming worse day by day.

His words: “Anytime you pass along Popular Olaiya area, Aragbe, Baruwa, Igbona Market and Old Garage areas you will meet a lot of elder people approaching you asking for money to eat. Also you equally see young children and teenagers too begging for food.”

Adeniyi said begging is gradually becoming a daily occurrence in many major streets and roads across the state. He, however, stated that the situation will only get worse if the current situation is not nipped in the bud. Mrs Akanbi Shade, a roadside seller at Olaiya said she has been experiencing a lot of beggars coming to her shop to solicit for money.

Well dressed

She explained that the Yorubas among the beggars often dressed very well and looked normal but the fact remains that many Nigerians are hungry and have resorted to street begging as a means of surviving. Another shop owner at Ayetoro, Osogbo Alhaja Silifa Aina said they are now used to these beggars and they do give them whatever they have and when they don’t have anything to offer them, they equally discharge them too.

According to Aina: “These beggars have been staying here for decades, and I can tell you that some of the children they gave birth to are now grown up. “Majority of the adolescent children are also becoming a threat to the society, as they are not given formal education or acquire any form of skills.”

She added that begging on the streets and roads constitute considerable nuisance to law-abiding citizens, who are entitled to go about their businesses without any fear or hindrance. According to her, street begging is a social vice that the government cannot afford to watch attain uncontrollable levels, so as not to affect the good plans and programmes to transform the state.

She attributed the high rate of begging to the current economic situation in the country, calling on the government to find a means to cushion the effect and reduce street and road-side begging.

