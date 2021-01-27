News

Street begging: Niger gives five-day ultimatum to Almajiris

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger State government yesterday issued a five-day notice to all Islamic schools in the state on its decision to ban street begging across the state.

 

A committee on this was approved by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, that aimed to enforce the ban on street begging which carried stiff penalties for defaulters.

 

It also said that it was part of efforts mde to protect the lives of children in the state.

 

While leading members of the committee on the continuous mop-up exercise of street begging to issue letters of notice to teachers of Islamic schools across the state, Chairperson and Director- General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, Mariam Haruna Kolo, said street begging was contrary to section 17 of the state Child’s Rights Law.

 

Kolo said the notice was to notify all teachers and owners of Islamic schools to take Almajiri children off the streets.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senators promise to facilitate support for floods victims

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Senate Leader, Dr. Yahyah Abubakar, has assured victims of the recent flood in the various states that the senators would assist the affected states by facilitating the release of funds and ensuring that the affected victims were well compensated.   He gave this assurance yesterday in his country home, ssaying that the senators were worried […]
News

S’Court strikes out suits challenging virtual court proceedings

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Supreme Court yesterday struck out two suits by Lagos and Ekiti states challenging the validity and constitutionality of the Virtual Court Sittings procedure. A seven-man panel, presided over by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, struck out the suits after they were withdrawn by the plaintiffs.   The first suit marked: SC/CV/260/2020 filed by the Attorney General […]
News

Anambra 2021: PDP overrules S’East zoning of candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has overruled its South East zone on zoning of next year’s governorship ticket in Anambra State.   The zone had, after its meeting on July 3, said the party’s ticket had been thrown open to all three senatorial zones of the state.   “While reiterating that the PDP is not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica