Street begging: Niger gives five-day ultimatum to Almajiris

The Niger State government yesterday issued a five-day notice to all Islamic schools in the state on its decision to ban street begging across the state.

A committee on this was approved by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, that aimed to enforce the ban on street begging which carried stiff penalties for defaulters.

It also said that it was part of efforts mde to protect the lives of children in the state.

While leading members of the committee on the continuous mop-up exercise of street begging to issue letters of notice to teachers of Islamic schools across the state, Chairperson and Director- General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, Mariam Haruna Kolo, said street begging was contrary to section 17 of the state Child’s Rights Law.

Kolo said the notice was to notify all teachers and owners of Islamic schools to take Almajiri children off the streets.

