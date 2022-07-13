‘Street Choice’, ‘Lost Temptation’ and other stories

Book title: Midnight Angel

Author: Jesse Unoh

Publisher: Southern Productions Company

Year: 2009

Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga

‘Midnight Angel’ the second book of Jesse Unoh, a practising lawyer, is a potpourri of entertaining stories bemoaning the sad situation of things Nigeria youths are facing from kindergarten to national youth service after university education. The central character of the 12 stories woven together in rosary form, is Usonne. After his university education, he was posted to serve at Ibadan, Oyo State. Hence, the collection starts with the story entitled Green is the Guilty Grass, where use Usonne to xray robbers menace, poor conditions of both states and federal roads and death of youth corpers posted on yearly basis to serve their fatherland, nationwide. Other stories in the 214-page book include, Love: in Three Phases; John Thomas; Midnight Angel: Street Choice; The Corper Flame is Alive; Stampede; Lost Temptation; The Appointment; The Retentionist; Dirge are written at Road Blocks, and Burden of Gratitude. The stories contain a lot of humour which underscore the author as a humourist, as his snack of whetting the reader’s appetite with jokes he delivers with both standard and pidgin English are commonplace in the stories’ lines. Love: in Three Phases; John Thomas dwells on issues of love and begging as a tradition and business in human existence. The games ladies play in responding to males proposals and the issue of mistaken identity by a lady known as Joy, who accepted Emara, a character in the plot, as her lover instead of Usonne who had actually earlier spoken to her to have a relationship with her comes to the fore, why some ladies should not be taken too seriously because of their fickle minds and unretentive memories. Though Emara and Usonne are not twins, they look alike and Joy thought it was Emara that had wanted to have amorous intimate interaction with her. This brings to the fore the tricks some twins play on their admirers who find it difficult to differentiate them. John Thomas on the other is an exposition about Usonne’s experiences on how beggars operate and live fine in the commotion-ridden city of Ibadan, where beggars employ all sorts of tricks to obtain money from gullible people along the road. The importance of education and what some people go through to get good education through long suffering of their parents and relatives are the hallmarks of John Thomas plot. The lucrative nature of the business of begging has been making it pretty difficult for those involved in it to quit. Even some educated people who have been jobless for a very long time, are now taking to begging as a profession to make ends meet. Through this work, Usoh bemoans the futility of education when illiterate beggars are earning better money and living good life without any certificate. The only skills they use to curry money are their vocal and dramatic display along Nigerian roads, and naira rain continues to fall into their palms, purses and bags. Midnight Angel and Street Choice throw light on the risk involved in dating on phone and living beyond one’s means of livelihood. Usonne and Rita have been pals for twenty-four months. Unknown to him, Rita is a cripple though she is facially beautiful. She was based in Makurdi, Benue State but wanted to visit Ibadan where he has been serving as a youth corper. Usonne had professed love to Rita over the phone, without knowing her physical challenge health-wise.

However, through the gift of clairvoyance, he discovered she is a beautiful lady but the aspect of her physical challenge was not revealed to him. It was the basis of her beautiful she looked in his clairvoyance that he professes love to her over the telephone and calls a Midnight Angel, as she is always engaging him in midnight calls that help to wear off boredom of youth corp service from him. Upon her arrival in Ibadan, Usonne had a c l a i r voyanc e which reveals Rita’s true physical nature to him. Unoh the author explains thus: “He descended the stairs, a smile of incredulity on his face, and wonderment in his heart. And then the vision hit him again as he reached the second landing of the stairs. Rita was on a wheelchair! A cripple!” The author further offers that, “Usonne stopped in his tracks, stunned, confused, his heart beating a frightening ta-tum! Suddenly and incredibly, his legs began to wobble. They felt heavy for him to lift. He took deep breaths, a gallant attempt to compose himself… he was miles and miles away contemplating to turn back or walk to where his Midnight Angel was waiting, a mystery waiting to be revealed.” The story is clear picture of the risks involved in blind-dating on phone and Internet. Nonetheless, the author fails to enlighten the reader further about what transpired between Usonne and Rita after his discovery of her physiognomy. This robs the story a logical conclusion

in the book.

