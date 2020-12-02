Metro & Crime

Street traders attack, break KAI officer's head

The officers of the Kick Against Indiscipline, also known as LAGESC, were on Wednesday attacked with stones by suspected miscreants and street traders while enforcing the environmental sanitation law in the state.
New Telegraph learnt that the officers were waylaid while one officer’s head was broken when he attempted to dislodge traders from the flyover bridge on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, around Ikeja area.
It was learnt that that the environmental crops were attacked at about 11:00 am with stones and other dangerous weapons which inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them.
One of the officers, Oshinowo Mojeed sustained head injury while others sustained others were wounded in effort to resist the environmental law enforcement officers.
Speaking on the attack, the Head of the agency,CP Akinpelu Gbemisola, condemned the incessant attacks on the agency’s personnel carrying out their official duties of ensuring the general cleanliness of the environment, warning that such will no longer be tolerated by the state government.

Gbemisola said: ”Some miscreants said to be street traders attacked our personnel at about 11:00 am yesterday with stones and other dangerous weapons from the flyover bridge on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, Ikeja, while dislodging street traders around the area which inflicted serious head injuries on an officer, Oshinowo Mojeed while others sustained various degrees of injuries in which. Four suspects were arrested on the spot.”
She gave the names of the suspects to include: Etem Linus, Remond Ogalego, Nwagli Sunday, Wisdom Obinna.

