Strength of Nigerian football dependent on Domestic League –Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has stated that the domestic league is the fulcrum that would give vitality to Nigerian football. In a chat in Abuja, the minister made reference to the working model of a robust league as a critical component of football vitality in any country. Dare emphasized the need for enforcing club licensing, governance and welfare of players as demands needed for growth.

The sports minister said “We have good laws governing the league but we need to be firm on their enforcement. Look at what Samuel Eto’o is doing at Cameroon. We have these laws, we need to enforce them. If we must take bank guarantees to ensure players payment are secured, then we should do that. We know that State Governments are the owners of these clubs but there must be ways out of these”

