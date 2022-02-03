Strengthening data protection in Nigeria

As the world marked 2022 Data Protection Day, stakeholders in Nigeria have again emphasised the need for a substantive data protection law to complement the existing data protection regulation in the country, SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world to celebrate Data Privacy Day 2022, an international event that holds every January 28 to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices. The event, again, brought to the fore the need for the country to have a substantive law for the protection of her citizen’s data. Already, Nigeria is among several countries that have come up with data protection regulations. However, stakeholders insist that the country may have been clever by half due to its failure to sign multiple data protection bills that have been proposed into law.

Failed legislations

According to the Lead for Anglophone West-Africa at Paradigm Initiative, Khadijah El-Usman, Nigeria has made several failed attempts at enacting comprehensive data protection legislation. These efforts, she said, were reflected in a number of measures that have come before Nigerian legislators in the past. Some of which are the Privacy Bill of 2009, the Data Protection Bill of 2010, the Personal Information and Data Protection Bill of 2012, the Electronic Transactions Bill of 2015, the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill of 2015, the Data Protection Bill of 2016, the Data Protection Bill of 2017 – none of which have been passed into law. “Although one of the attempts, the Data Protection Bill of 2019, was passed before the two legislative chambers and sent to the president who ultimately rejected it, citing no rationale. “Some progress was made when a draft bill was put together in 2020 and various stakeholders gave some input in the hope that the bill would be presented sometime in 2021. “However, in November 2021, the Federal Government put out a call for consultants to draft a new bill suggesting that the anticipated draft bill for 2020 has now been abandoned,” El-Usman said.

NDPR as alternative

Fashioned after the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) came into force in 2019 to fill in the gap in the absence of substantive law. The regulation, which is binding on all entities handling Nigerians’ data, “provides that personal data shall be collected and processed in accordance with specific, legitimate and lawful purpose consented to by the Data Subject.” Article of the regulation mandates the data controller to expressly inform the Data Subject of the purpose(s) of the processing for which the Personal Data is intended as well as the legal basis for the processing. Data controllers are also expected to collect the minimum required data and avoid unnecessary surplusage. “Data that is not useful for the Controller ought not to be collected. No data shall be obtained except the specific purpose of collection is made known to the Data Subject. This principle relates also to the principle on the purpose of the collection.”

NDPR’s weaknesses

However, according to El-Usman, though NITDA had tried to fill the gap through NDPR, the scope of the regulation is to govern all transactions involving the automated or non-automated processing of personal data relating to natural persons living in and outside of Nigeria. “The NDPR is often referred to when the question of data protection online comes up in the country, however, the regulation does not cover many important aspects, which precludes it from covering the gap of allencompassing legislation. One such gap is in the jurisdiction of NDPR, which can loosely be narrowed to banks and businesses. “Specifically, the regulation does not address the use of personal data by federal, state, or local government agencies or the agents processing data on their behalf “in the pursuit of national security, public health, safety and order.” This wide caveat can cover every government activity implying that regulation of data processed by government agencies is outside the purview of NDPR. “A further look into the regulation will reveal that it does not address the investigation of criminal and tax offenses; the collection and processing of anonymised data and more shockingly, personal or household activities that have no connection to a professional or commercial activity. This is to say that an individual has no right to seek redress under the NDPR for what they might consider a data breach,” she said.

Need for law

Other stakeholders have repeatedly called for the enactment of a comprehensive law to address the data privacy challenges in Nigeria. One of such callers was the Managing Director of CS2 Limited, Mr. Hakeem Ajijola, who said Nigeria must move beyond NDPR to protect her citizens’ data. “We must control our data to control our world…we must move beyond NDPR; it is only a beginning, there is more to be done. “The Internet has reached a pivotal point where some level of regulation is required to ensure the stability, integrity and survivability of the platform. However, there are fine lines between suitable legislation, regulation, censorship and abuse of digital rights. “Today, technology has facilitated unprecedented violations of privacy and privacy rights with significant societal impact and damage. Sadly, this seems to be just the beginning and that may explain why NITDA opted to do something about it through the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR). “Nigerians need to engage, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in national conversations to outline a future National Digital Data Policy and related Data Legislation that understands where we are coming from, factor our circumstances and appreciate where we seek to go while learning from earlier efforts to pass requisite legislation,” he said. Also speaking on the issue, cybersecurity expert, Mr. Remi Afon, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Data Protection Bill, which was passed by the 8th National Assembly in May 2019. Afon, who is also the President of the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), said the signing of the bill has become more necessary owing to the fact that the president was a victim of data privacy violation by Cambridge Analytical during the 2015 presidential elections when the firm allegedly worked with the Israeli intelligence firm, Black Cube, to acquire hacked medical and financial information about him. According to Afon, “as part of our advocacy as cybersecurity professionals, we urge the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to assent to the Data Protection Bill, which we believe is on his table, to commemorate with this year’s Data Privacy Day.” He explained that in May 2019, the National Assembly had passed the Data Protection Bill and sent it to the president for assent, but unfortunately, this is yet to be signed into law. “One would have expected the president to act swiftly in signing the bill into law,” he added.

Last line

In the absence of a law, NDPR is, no doubt, a good regulatory instrument to guide against data abuse. However, government will need to go the whole hog to sign one of the many data protection bills into law. This is expected to bolster the objectives of NDPR and help in the enforcement of the regulation.

