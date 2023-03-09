Strengthening fintech ecosystem for cashless policy implementation

Nigeria is trying to move towards cashless economy. However, it has been discovered that the capacity of commercial banks is not sufficient for its implementation, hence, the agitation to increase and strengthen financial technologies in the country. Abolaji Adebayo writes

Though in what people see as a harsh way, Nigeria is moving towards cashless economy, enforcing the policy, leading to more severe economic hardship. The implementation, since it was introduced a few months ago with strict enforcement, has degenerated into cash crunch as it continues to abet financial crisis.

Cashless policy

A monetary policy that discourages the use of huge raw cash for transactions but encourages the use of bank transfer, ATM card, POS, and other financial instruments for transferring cash in transactions. It promotes digital and e-payment for business transaction and reduces the rate at which people go about with cash, curtailing misuse of the cash in the economy. In 2012, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced cashless policy with the aim of reducing the quantum of physical cash that is being used in the system in an attempt to cut down on cash handling expenses of banks. As the apex bank had explained, the cashless policy was aimed at scaling up financial inclusion and reducing cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism financing, advance fee fraud, graft, ransom payment, extortion and other crimes. Cashless policy in Nigeria is targeted at curbing excesses in the handling of cash in the country.

Limitation

Banks and financial technology (fintech) firms with strong e-payment services are leveraging the renewed push by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a cashless economy to achieve further growth. The CBN introduced stringent measures for withdrawal of large sums of physical cash in banks to ensure its cashless policy objectives are achieved. The apex bank had in early December slashed the limits on cash withdrawals over the counter and via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale terminals and cheques. It set N100,000 and N500,000 as the maximum limits for withdrawal over the counter for individuals and corporates respectively, among others. The CBN, however, revised the cash withdrawal limits on December 21, 2022, in response to mounting pressure from the public. It increased the weekly limits for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals to N500,000 from N100,000 and corporate organisations to N5 million from N500,000, effective in January, 2023. The new cash policy was introduced for a number of key reasons, including to drive development and modernisation of payment system in line with Nigeria’s vision 2020 goal of being amongst the top 20 economies by the year 2020. An efficient and modern payment system is positively cor-related with economic development, and is a key enabler for economic growth; to reduce the cost of banking services (including cost of credit) and drive financial inclusion by providing more efficient transaction options and greater reach; to improve the effectiveness of monetary policy in managing inflation and driving economic growth. In addition, the cash policy aims to curb some of the negative consequences associated with the high usage of physical cash in the economy which include high cost of cash. There is a high cost of cash along the value chain – from the CBN and the banks, to corporations and traders; everyone bears the high costs associated with volume cash handling. High risk of using cash Cash encourages robberies and other cash-related crimes. It also can lead to financial loss in the case of fire and flooding incidents. High subsidy: CBN analysis showed that only 10 per cent of daily banking transactions are above 150k, but the 10 per cent account for majority of the high value transactions. This suggests that the entire banking population subsidizes the costs that the tiny minority 10 per cent incur in terms of high cash usage. Informal Economy: High cash usage results in a lot of money outside the formal economy, thus limiting the effectiveness of monetary policy in managing inflation and encouraging economic growth. Inefficiency & Corruption: High cash usage enables corruption, leakages and money laundering, amongst other cashrelated fraudulent activities.

Policy content

The following aspects of the policy were applied from January 1 2012 in Lagos State. Only CIT licensed companies are allowed to provide cash pick-up services. Banks will cease cash in transit lodgment services rendered to merchant-customers in Lagos State from December 31, 2011. Any bank that continues to offer cash in transit lodgment services to merchants shall be sanctioned. Third party cheques above N150,000 shall not be eligible for encashment over the counter. Value for such cheques shall be received through the clearing house. The service charge took effect from March 30, 2012, this gave people time to migrate to electronic channels and experience the infrastructure that has been put in place. Banks were to use this period as grace to encourage their customers to migrate to available electronic channels, and where possible, demonstrate the costs that will accrue to those that continue to transact high volumes of cash from March 30, 2012 in Lagos State.

Crisis

When the policy was introduced in 2012, the pilot was run in Lagos State from January 2012 while the policy took effect in Rivers, Anambra, Abia, Kano, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on July 1, 2013. The policy was to be implemented nationwide on July 1, 2014. However, there was no much publicity and public awareness of the policy while it was not properly implemented. The reintroduction of the policy in full force coming at the heel of naira design in December, 2022 led to nationwide financial crisis. The policy suffered public rejection as the CBN withdrew large sum of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes without the corresponding supplying of the new note back into circulation. Following the lingering cash crisis caused by the redesign of the notes, stakeholders have called on the government and other concerned regulatory bodies to strengthen the fintech ecosystem to boost financial inclusion. According to them, fintech is the best banking instrument to implement the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and needed to be supported by the government. Since the introduction of the new naira notes and withdrawal of the old ones from circulation, Nigerians have been subjected to hardship due to scarcity cash in circulation. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had in October, 2022 announce the redesign of three denominations of Nigerian currency – N100, N500 and N200 notes. On December 15, 2022, it commenced the circulation of the new notes while mopping up the old ones from circulation. It, therefore, gave January 31, 2023 deadline for everybody to deposit their old notes at the bank. After the January deadline, the apex bank was forced to extend the deadline to February 10. By this time, the populace has started feeling hardship as the new note in circulation was too meager compared to the amount of the old note that has been out if circulation. It was reported that only N300 billion new notes were released into circulation while about N2trillion old notes had been taken out of circulation. By February 17, the new extended deadline, the old note had ceased to b legal tender, putting more Nigerians in agony.

Fintech

The policy gave birth to financial technologies (Fintechs) to help in the implementation of the cashless less policy and to also bridge the financial gaps that exist in the country. The fintechs were licensed by the CBN to provide banking services to myriads of Nigerian who did not have bank accounts. The fintech Industry is rapidly developing in Nigeria. The surge of fintech in Nigeria is largely attributed to the Introduction of cashless policy by the CBN in 2012.

Regulatory requirements for Fintech

The fintech ecosystem in Nigeria is largely comprised of businesses focused on mobile payments, digital banking, merchant solutions and personal finance, including wealthtech. The financial technology space in Nigeria witnessed significant regulatory and legal developments in 2022. On December 9, 2020, the CBN issued a circular, recategorising payment system licensing in Nigeria into four major categories: Switching and Processing; Mobile Money Operations; Payment Solution Services; and Regulatory Sandbox. There was, however, no unified document containing the requirements for each of these licensing categories. This made gathering information on the licenses cumbersome for potential license applicants. To resolve this issue, the CBN recently released a compendium containing all the requirements for Payment System licenses and the activities permissible under each licensing category. There are procedures for obtaining mobile money operator license In Nigeria, which experts said must be reviewed to create more fintechs in the country.

Banks’ capacity

The current cash crisis being witnessed in Nigeria has exposed the limitation of the commercial deposit banks across the country. Due to the restriction on the cash flow in the economy, many Nigerians have to move to online banking using bank transfer and USSD. However, since more people have started moving to e-banking, they have been faced with hitches in the online banking system – money transfer is delayed, while the USSD is not functioning well. It was discovered that the challenge was with the banks. Experts disclosed that all the banks operating in Nigeria do not have the capacity to handle the number of customers moving to their online platforms. They stated that the technology capacity of those banks could not cope with their new customers coupled with insufficient tech experts to handle their websites and online banking activities.

Need for fintech

While majority of bank account owners are not used to cashless transactions, a greater number of Nigerians do not have bank account. Speaking to New Telegraph, a financial expert, and CEO of Money Point, Dan Hamed, said there should have been proper awareness and orientation for the people before the enforcement of the cashless policy. In 2022, fintech ecosystem witnessed growth as the sector boomed. This was made possible with the licensing of more fintech startups and mobile payment service banks especially the mobile telecoms. For instance, MTN Nigeria got the final approval to start MoMo PSB in April from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The permit allows the payment unit to offer several services provided by commercial banks, the notable exceptions being disallowance from issuing credit and processing foreign exchange deals. Hamed said this had to be sustained while working towards its expansion to the rural areas. He said the government should license more fintechs that are ready to operate in the rural areas. Another expert, a banker, Adeola Adeosun, said fintech would do a good job in bridging the financial inclusion gap if properly supported while pushing the implementation of the cashless policy of the government.

Last line

While the policy is new and sudden to majority of Nigerians, who are not used to cashless economy, the crisis erupted as the capacity of the banks cannot cope with the number of customers moving to online banking.

