Strengthening market supervision through registration

In the Nigerian capital market, like its counterparts in other African nations, weak corporate governance practices in both public and private companies have contributed, to a large extent, to the slow pace of economic development. Corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence. Hence, an effective corporate governance system within an individual company and across an economy as a whole helps to provide a degree of confidence that is necessary for the proper functioning of a market economy.

Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently, thereby strengthening growth. Meanwhile, the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision in Africa and other parts of the world. However, in Nigeria that prides herself as the ‘giant of Africa’, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed majorly to crisis in the economy and Nigerian capital market in particular despite various measures being initiated by regulators.

Over the years, many quoted companies and capital market operators have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health, among others. As much as good governance practices would promote the development of the capital market, weak corporate governance practices would also inhibit its development as it would erode confidence in the capital market with potential wider implications for the Nigerian financial markets and the general economy as seen in the 2008 ugly experience in the market. Many ignorant investors burnt their fingers by investing in some dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with true disclosures on their financials and other corporate governance issues. Inaccurate reports submitted to regulators and investors by these companies had deprived the authorities the right information required to take timely and effective decisions on the market.

Investors and other stakeholders were also misled by distorted information supplied by quoted companies. Authorities have made a lot of efforts to promote good corporate governance practices and reposition the economy and Nigerian capital market for development, but the nation still witness corporate failures due to weak corporate governance practice among companies.

Following serial infractions by market players, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange have continued to wield the big regulatory stick by either slamming fine on defaulting firms or placing ban on operating in the capital market for violating lay down requirements. The reaffirmed commitment by the regulator to do anything to compel operators in the market to obey the rules guiding it informed the decision to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes. This avowed determination, last week, led the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue an update on registration by all registered capital market operators.

Recent efforts

The Securities and Exchange Commission, in keeping to its regulatory role, recently said it was set to withdraw the registration certificates of about 157 inactive capital market operators. The action was part of regulator’s drive to sanitise operations in the capital market and further ensure investors’ confidence.

In a circular obtained from SEC’S website tagged ‘Pre-Notice on Cancellation/Withdrawal of Certificates of Registration of Inactive Capital Market Operators,’ SEC noted that the 157 capital market operators, which were registered for various functions in the Nigerian capital market, have failed to render their statutory returns to the Commission, had their capital eroded while others were affected by policy changes. SEC said: “In view of this fact, the Commission hereby request the affected CMOs to submit presentations to the Commission, on or before November 30, 2020, why their registration should not be cancelled.”

The affected firms include 2AS Amao Consult, Adamawa Securities Limited, AIMS Asset Management Limited, AIQ Venture Capital Fund Managers Limited, Allbond Investment Limited, Amalgamated Capital Funds Ltd, Arnold Portfolio Co, Associated Investment Trust Co. Limited, Bayhead Alpha Capital Ltd, Bendu Peter Ser. Nig. Ltd, Bluebird Capital Limited, Boston Capital investments limited, Brickfield Road Associates Ltd, Bytofel Trust & Securities Ltd, Cadington Securities Ltd, Capital Partners Limited, Capital Structures Ltd, CDL Asset Management Ltd, Circular Trust Ltd, Citi Asset Management Limited, Citizens Inv. & Sec. Ltd, City Investment Management Ltd, Consolidated Discount Ltd, Consolidated Inv. Limited, Consult & Capital Limited, Cornerstone Asset Management Ltd, Corporate Diamond Securities and investments Limited, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Cutix, Dakal Services Limited, Dambale (Nigeria) Limited and De-Canon Investment Ltd. Others are Development Business Co. Limited, Dolbic Finance Limited, Dynamic Trust & Securities Ltd, Eazytrade Concept Ltd, Elyon’s Asset Management Ltd, Emerging Capital Ltd, EMI Capital Resources Ltd, Enterprise Bank Plc, Enterprise Capital Management Ltd, Equibond Securities Limited, Equinox Asset Management Limited, Equitorial Trust Bank Plc, ET&F Investment Ltd, Express Discount Limited, FB Asset Management Limited, Femi Ajijala & Co, First Alstate Securities Ltd, First Marina Trust Limited, Fittco Seurities Limited, Floodgate Finance & Sec. Limited, G. Akomas & Partners, Global Capital Market Ltd, Global Inv. & Sec. Ltd, GMT Securities Ltd, Gombe Securities Ltd, Habitat Trust Ltd, Hazonwao Assets Management Ltd, Heap Investment Ltd, Honey Comb Asset Management Ltd, Horizon Stockbrokers Ltd, Imperial Finance & Sec. Ltd, Indemnity Finance Limited and Integrated Capital Services Ltd. The list also includes International Standard Sec. Ltd, Investment Monitors Ltd, Investment Shark & Asset Management Ltd, IT IS Securities Limited, Jubilee Global Fund Plc, Kedari Securities Limited, Kendall Securities Limited, Kingsway Securities Limited, Koltron Ltd, Lakesworth Inv. & Sec. Ltd, LASACO Assurance Plc, Leadway Assurance Co. Ltd, Lion Stockbrokers Limited, LMB Stockbrokers Limited, Lombard Asset Management Limited, Lynac Securities Limited, Mact Securities Ltd, Malachai Funds & Assets Management Ltd, Maninvest Asset Management Plc, Maven Asset Management Ltd, Mega Asset Managers Ltd. Mercov Securities Limited, Metropolitan Trust Nigeria Ltd, MICC Consult-Mashasha Inv. & Commerce Co. Limited, Monument Sec. & Fin. Ltd, NCDF Investment Limited, N-cheque Securities Ltd, NIC Securities & Trust Ltd, formerly known as NIC Trustees Ltd; Niche Securities Limited, NICON Trustees Ltd, NMA Investment & Securities Ltd, Noble Financial Trust Ltd and Nouveau Delice International Ltd, among others.

Update on registration

SEC had issued an update on registration by all registered operators, stating that those yet to renew their registration at the expiration of late filing, which is May 31, 2021, shall not be eligible to operate in the capital market. This was stated by SEC in a circular dated May 10, 2021 and signed by the management of the Commission. According to SEC, in line with the requirements for renewal of registration, all CMOs were required to have completed the renewal process on or before April 30, 2021. Consequently, the Commission stated that all CMOs were expected to note that late filing for renewal of registration shall only be entertained from May 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021, while the names of CMOs, which have renewed their registration shall be published on SEC website/national daily newspapers and communicated to the relevant securities exchanges and trade associations for their notification. Recall that SEC had, on March 23, 2021, issued a circular to the general public and CMOs in particular of the reintroduction of the periodic renewal of registration by capital market operators.

Rationale for renewal of registration

The Commission stated that the reintroduction of renewal of registration was premised on the need to have a reliable databank of all CMOs registered and active in the Nigerian capital market, to provide updated information on operators for reference and other official purposes by local and foreign investors. Therefore, the Commission said it had amended its rules and reintroduced the requirement for yearly renewal of registration by all CMOs. This process will be carried out electronically in order to ensure efficiency. All CMOs were directed by SEC to complete the process of renewal of registration for 2021 on or before 30th April 2021. The Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, at the First Post-Capital Market Committee Meeting press briefing held in Abuja recently, disclosed that a major highlight of the year 2021 was the reintroduction of periodic renewal of registration by operators. He said the rationale for this was to ensure that operators in the market are fit and proper at all times and to strengthen the supervision and monitoring activities of the commission. The SEC boss stated that despite the turbulence experienced with the outbreak of COVID-19, the Nigerian capital market stood resilient, adding that the capital market community contributed its quota to the fight against the pandemic.

