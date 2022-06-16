Strengthening NCC for healthy telecom sector

While telecoms operators are faced with various challenges emanating from government policies in terms of taxation and other the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is faced with, among other challenges, a regulatory capture, which limits its freedom to perform its responsibilities. Apart from infringing on the Commission’s independence, the challenge equally has resultant effects on the operators and consumers. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO chronicles the trends in the sector and the agitations by the stakeholders for the regulator’s independence to be guaranteed

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is a growing sector in Nigeria. Though yet to get to the desired point, it has been the major contributor to the country’s economic growth with its larger percentage contribution to the GPD. Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), a trade body that represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, including nearly 800 operators with over 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, in a 2016 research by NERA Economic Consulting, titled: A New Regulatory Framework for the Digital Ecosystem, observed that the industry was already contributing over $3 trillion to the global economy annually, supporting 25 million jobs and enabling growth across all sectors of the economy. In Nigeria, going by the recent data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, with 12.45 per cent, telecom sector is said to have been the highest contributor to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). A major stakeholder in the forefront of its development is the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) solenly saddled with the responsibility of regulating the sector. However, it is perceived that there are series of interferences seemingly limiting the productivity of the agency. This was observed by stakeholders in the telecoms sector and industry observers who noticed the adverse effect on the sector. Industry watchers and analysts believe that the regulator of telecoms sector needs total independence and free from any external intervention. According to them, based on the legal framework that set up the agency, NCC is a regulatory agency that needs no external control, claiming that regulating the regulator without regards to the legal contents that guarantee its independence is not good for the developing sector.

Regulatory capture

The term, regulatory capture, describes a situation when a regulatory agency is subjected to influence of higher authorities, individuals or governments. This has been identified as the major challenge faced by NCC. According to telecoms expert, Okoh Aihe, the more obvious danger is that regulatory capture destroys investors’ confidence in a sector and pressure operators to put further investments on hold while holding the regulator’s impotence to shame and ridicule in the eyes of the public. He noted that such challenge in one sector may affect others as foreign investors use regulatory capture of one industry to measure government’s sinister attitude to judge other sectors. Aihe said: “A domino effect will happen and investors will scramble to safe havens, away from one country’s claim to vacuous importance.” Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 has clearly defined responsibilities and strength of an independent regulator put in place by a government desirable of attracting international recognition, acceptance and investment in a sector generally taken as an enabler of modern development. He said: “A primary object of the Nigerian Communications Act is: to establish a regulatory framework for the Nigerian communications industry and for this purpose to create an effective, impartial and independent regulatory authority. “To forestall every anticipated opportunity of a capture, the Act defines the relationship between the regulator and the Ministry of Communications headed by a Minister, who is an appointee of the President. The relationship enunciated under the Functions of the Minister mostly bothers on policy issues and international representation of government. The Act insulates the Commission from every external encumbrances and wilful interventions. “The Act is the fuel that powered the telecommunications industry of Nigeria. The document gave assurances and indemnity to local and international investors. The regulatory independence was what excited the ITU which made Nigeria a case study and reference point for peer study opportunities.”

External interference

Recently, NCC was said to have received a notice from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, requesting the Commission to furnish the minister with the regulator’s programme of activities for 2022. This, according to stakeholders, is one of the ways of regulating the regulator and limiting the capability of the agency to put the sector in its right place. The document, titled: “Request for Information in the Commission’s Public Programmes for 2022,” seems to be an attempt by the minister to, once gain, become overzealous by prying into the regulatory activities of NCC. Similar occurrence was noted in 2019 when the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, ordered the Commission to review the price of data downward within five days based on the subscribers’ complaints. He had claimed that Nigerians were complaining about alleged il-legal deduction and high price of data, which he claimed he personally experienced. Pantami had once directed NCC to ask MTN to suspend its intention to commence charges on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) on mobile transfers, because he was not earlier informed. Prior to these, in 2009, there was attempted control of the activities of the Commission by the minister. NCC, as part of its regulatory activities, sold 2.3GHz licenses for WiMAX operations to three operators — Mobitel, Spectranet and Multilinks. However, the exercise was cancelled by the Minister of Information and Communications, Prof Dora Akunyili, who claimed not to be properly briefed or carried along. The action shocked and shook the entire industry that was making steady growth. To arrest the situation, the then Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Ernest Ndukwe, promptly wrote to the minister, drawing her attention to the section of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which confined her involvement in the industry to only policy matters. This led to media war between the two in their different efforts to protect their jobs. On the recent occurrence, stakeholders noted that the minister’s intervention could distort and retard the progress already being made in the sector.

Stakeholders’ reactions

Reacting to the perceived interference in the activities of the Commission, stakeholders said such infringement will continue to be a cog in the wheel of progress being recorded in the sector. For instance, when the minister gave the order on the review of data price and other suchlike, the chairman of the Association of Licensed Operators in Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, warned that the Commission may lose its value if its independence is compromised. He said interfering in the activities of the Commission by the ministry would mar the progress so far recorded by the Commission, which has been attracting foreign investors. Adebayo, who referred to the minister’s intervention in the price of telecoms service, said the directive was unfair to the telecoms operators who suffer consistent cases of vandalism, multiple taxation and regulations, indiscriminate shutdown of their base stations, high cost of RoW, among other things hindering service delivery. A telecom lawyer, Kunle Ademilui, frowned at the constant interventions of ministers in the activities of the Commission, saying it was borne of little knowledge of the oversight functions of a minister to an independent agency. He advised ministers to arm themselves with the Public Service Rules to avoid abuse of their oversight functions. On his own, the National President of the Association of Telephone, Cable Tv & Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) and telecoms activist, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, said there should be no overlapping of responsibilities since the Act has differentiated their various reliabilities. Bilesanmi noted that at a point where there is conflict of interest between the ministry and the commission, both the operators and the subscribers are at the receiving end.

Legal backing

NCC is guided by the Nigerian communications Act 2003, which guarantees its independence. Section 22 to 25 of the Act define the relationship between the minister and the commission thus:”The provisions of any enactment relating to the taxation of companies or trust funds shall not apply to the commission. “Prior to the formulation or review of the general policy for the Nigerian communications sector, the Minister shall cause the Commission on his behalf to first carry out a public consultative process on the proposed policy formulation or modification. In formulating and determining the policy or amendments thereto, the minister and the council shall take into consideration the findings of the consultative process under subsection (1) of this section. “Subject to subsection (2) of this section, the Minister shall, in writing, from time to time notify the Commission or and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector. “In the execution of his functions and relationship with the commission, the Minister shall at all times ensure that the independence of the Commission, in regard to the discharge of its functions and operations under this Act, is protected and not compromised in any manner whatsoever.”

Last line

While the minister is doing his job, stakeholders said he should desist from interfering in the activities of the Commission with regards to the provision of the Communications Act to allow the sector grow.

