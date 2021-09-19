Stress test: OPS tasks CBN on depositors’ funds in banks

The Organized Private Sector (OPS) has asked for assurances from the Central Bank of Nigeria on the safety of depositors’ funds in Nigerian banks.

The OPS said the assurance over the safety of depositors’ funds became necessary with the Apex Bank’s revised guidelines on the Supervisory Review Process of Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (SRP/ ICAAP) on stress testing of Deposit Money Banks.

The OPS said this was necessary in order not to cause panic and anxiety among Nigerian depositors, which could lead to mass withdrawals of funds from the banks amid the phobia of mergers and consolidation possible outcome.

Speaking in a separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph in Lagos, renowned Economist and former Director- General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf and a chieftain of OPS and former President of the LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, a Chartered Accountant, said the CBN’s directive on revised guidelines on the SRP/ ICAAP on stress testing by Deposit Money Banks was one of the major functions of the Apex Bank in ensuring financial system stability in the country.

But at the same time, they said, the stress testing exercise of the DMBs showed that all was not well with the health of some Nigerian banks and there was the need for the protection of depositors’ funds in these banks.

Ruwase explained that the OPS operators were concerned about the safety of depositors’ funds and fears of mass withdrawals by Nigerians over the CBN’s intention to conduct stress testing exercise of Nigerian banks and wants assurances from the Apex Bank that depositors’ monies were safe and would be intact at the end of the exercise.

According to him, the Apex Bank’s SRP/ICAAP on stress testing of the Deposit Money Banks exercise was meant to unravel whether there is problem with liquid funds among Nigerian banks and the CBN’s injecting more capital into the financial institutions.

He said: “CBN issuing a statement on the directive to the banks to conduct a stress test shows that there is a problem in our banking system in terms of liquid funds availability.

All is not well with some players in the banking industry and we are getting to a situation of inadequacy of capital compares to the exposure is not in good health.

“So the CBN is indirectly telling the banks to put their books in order and if there is need to inject more capital. So, the next thing we will see now is likely to send wrong signals to depositors.

We shouldn’t forget that it is the same CBN that created this problem we are talking about. You know that when they are forcing banks to create credits for loans taking, they are forcing them to actually create credits for certain sectors not considering the economic contents like liability of credits when the CBN was telling them they should set aside certain per cent of what they earned as profits as loans to various sectors.

Just like what the CBN did with Anchor Borrowers Programme, where they were only able to recover one third of it from Nigerian farmers.”

Speaking on the OPS’ advice to the CBN, the former LCCI president said: “To do what is right, if there is need for a shortage of capital, they should do the right thing for the interest of the Nigerian economy before it might get to the Soludo’s era situation.

The CBN needs to ensure that banks do what is right and fully covered in protecting depositors’ funds. So, the stress test exercise shouldn’t be hide under the carpets by not exposing capital inadequacies of the Nigerian banks because if CBN don’t take action, it will eventually happened to our banks.

