Strict, six-day coronavirus lockdown begins in Aussie state

One of Australia’s strictest lockdowns began on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle the latest flare-up of the novel coronavirus.

Images on social media showed empty streets in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia state, on day one of the state-wide lockdown. Residents flocked to supermarkets to load up with supplies until late on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The state, home to about 1.8 million people, has recorded 23 cases from the latest cluster.

