News Top Stories

Strike: 21,000 police officers get promotion –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

In his determination to boost morale of the rank and file of the Force, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the promotion of personnel found to be wearing the same rank since 2017. The police chief said the elevation, which will affect about 21,000 officers, will take effect from today.

The development comes after threats by junior police officers to embark on a strike action, to press home their demands for improved welfare, among others. There were reports that Baba had approved the dismissal of no fewer than nine policemen allegedly identified as possible instigators of the botched industrial action.

The IGP broke the apparent “news of pacification” during his familiarisation visit to Zone 7 headquarters in Abuja, where he addressed officers and men of the Force. He assured that: “The issues of welfare of police personnel (are) paramount to me. “All members of Rank and File wearing the same rank since 2017 will be promoted by tomorrow (today). “Commissioned officers from the rank of ASP to CSP will also be promoted but we are starting with the rank and file who are our dedicated foot soldiers”. On the next round of elections, he said: “We will soon embark on training and retraining on how to conduct ourselves on security duties in line with the electoral act. “We must rededicate ourselves to the peace and stability of our country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Haitian president killed in attack at home

Posted on Author Reporter

  Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has been killed in an attack on his home in the nation’s capital, according to the country’s interim prime minister. Claude Joseph said the president’s residence in Port-au-Prince was stormed by unidentified armed men at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT), reports the BBC. The First Lady was reportedly also injured […]
News Top Stories

N69.4bn debt: AMCON takes over Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Twelve prime assets belonging to Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the chief promoter of Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited in Lagos and Abuja have been taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over an indebtedness of N69.4 billion. AMCON said, yesterday, that the takeover followed the order of Justice […]
News

Insurgency: Buhari should seek foreign help, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate his commitment to fight the war against insurgency and insecurity, urging him to seek help from foreign countries. The governor, who spoke in an interview in Port Harcourt, described as pathetic, the incessant cases of kidnapping, banditry and murder of innocent civilians and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica