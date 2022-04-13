Strike: 21,000 police officers get promotion – IGP

In his determination to boost morale of the rank and file of the Force, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the promotion of personnel found to be wearing the same rank since 2017.

The police chief said the elevation, which will affect about 21,000 officers, will take effect from Thursday.

The development comes after threats by junior police officers to embark on a strike action, to press home their demands for improved welfare, among others.

There were reports that Baba had approved the dismissal of no fewer than nine policemen allegedly identified as possible instigators of the botched industrial action.

The IGP broke the apparent “news of pacification” during his familiarisation visit to Zone 7 headquarters in Abuja, where he addressed officers and men of the Force.

He assured that: “The issues of welfare of police personnel (are) paramount to me.

“All members of Rank and File wearing the same rank since 2017 will be promoted by tomorrow (Thursday).

“Commissioned officers from the rank of ASP to CSP will also be promoted but we are starting with the rank and file who are our dedicated foot soldiers”.

