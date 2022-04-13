News

Strike: 21,000 police officers get promotion – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

In his determination to boost morale of the rank and file of the Force, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the promotion of personnel found to be wearing the same rank since 2017.

The police chief said the elevation, which will affect about 21,000 officers, will take effect from Thursday.

The development comes after threats by junior police officers to embark on a strike action, to press home their demands for improved welfare, among others.

There were reports that Baba had approved the dismissal of no fewer than nine policemen allegedly identified as possible instigators of the botched industrial action.

The IGP broke the apparent “news of pacification” during his familiarisation visit to Zone 7 headquarters in Abuja, where he addressed officers and men of the Force.

He assured that: “The issues of welfare of police personnel (are) paramount to me.

“All members of Rank and File wearing the same rank since 2017 will be promoted by tomorrow (Thursday).

“Commissioned officers from the rank of ASP to CSP will also be promoted but we are starting with the rank and file who are our dedicated foot soldiers”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NLC may hit streets over petrol price hike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says FG has betrayed trust of Nigerians, taken them for granted The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may once again shut down the economy to express its disappointment with what was described as Federal Government’s “insensitivity” by increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Rejecting the increase, the NLC President, […]
News

Schools’ resumption: Delta allays PTA, students’ fears over COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dominic Adewole ASABA Delta State Government has guaranteed the safety of students and teachers from contacting coronavirus as schools that were shutdown to curtail the spread of the virus re-open for academic session.   The state had last week trained over 5,690 public and private school teachers across the 25 Local Government Areas of the […]
News

All endorsement deals still intact –Tiwa Savage’s A&R lead, Bolaji Kareem

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since the news of the Tiwa sex tape saga which shook the internet few days ago; the news making the rounds is that ‘Somebody Son’ crooner has lost over four major endorsement deals with corporate brands that includes Cadbury, Pampers, Globacom amongst others over sex tape scandal. Refuting the news, Savage’s Artists and Repertoire (A&R) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica