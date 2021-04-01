Strike: 80% Nigerians are your patients, FG tells NARD

The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services. National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from today (April 1), over unpaid salaries and other welfare packages.

At a conciliatory meeting with NARD on Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, noted that majority of the welfare issues under contention were almost resolved even before the letter of compliant and notification of a planned strike action was delivered at the ministry He noted as a conciliator, the compliant had been adequately communicated with the relevant ministries, adding that several meetings have been ongoing and proposals drawn to address the situation.

