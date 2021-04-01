News

Strike: 80% Nigerians are your patients, FG tells NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services. National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from today (April 1), over unpaid salaries and other welfare packages.

At a conciliatory meeting with NARD on Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, noted that majority of the welfare issues under contention were almost resolved even before the letter of compliant and notification of a planned strike action was delivered at the ministry He noted as a conciliator, the compliant had been adequately communicated with the relevant ministries, adding that several meetings have been ongoing and proposals drawn to address the situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Landlords petition Wike, threaten to shut down AGIP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

A group of landlords in the swamp areas which play host to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has petitioned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over alleged lopsided appointments and marginalization being carried out by the firm, threatening to shut down its operations.   The group, through its leaders, Onisoya Odum told reporters in Port […]
News

SEC issues fresh rules on collateral management

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released new rules on warehousing and collateral management.   According to the rule, every warehouse that stores commodities to be traded on a registered exchange shall apply for registration while the commission shall maintain a register of all warehouses, which shall be published on its website, the commission […]
News

EFCC re-arraigns Justice Ajumogobia for alleged graft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful enrichment and money laundering. The embattled judge was re-arraigned by the anti-graft agency Wednesday before Justice Mohammed Liman on a 15-count amended charge bordering on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica