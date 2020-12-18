Strike: After five-hour meeting, FG, ASUU keep mum

…as Ngige slams Union over prolonged industrial action

Regina Otokpa, with agency report

Mum was the word from the delegations of both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after about five hours of meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, held in Abuja, commenced at about 5pm and ended at past 10pm.

However, both the Federal Government delegation, led by the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, and the that of ASUU, headed by the President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, refused to comment.

Since their last meeting on November 27, 2020 when some agreements appeared to have been reached, both sides have had cause to disagree.

While the union accused the Federal Government of reneging on its promises, Ngige said the agreement reached had been met.

At the last meeting, the Federal Government pledged to release N40 billion as the Earned Allowance and N30 billion for the revitalisation of the university.

It also promised to pay the arrears of salaries to the lecturers.

The union in turn pledged to present the offer to its organs and get back to the government on their decision.

However, while Ogunyemi said the lecturers could not go back to classes on empty stomach, Ngige said the government did not pledge to pay the backlog without resumption.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said he was not responsible for the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ngige, who spoke through his media office on Thursday in Abuja, dismissed as baseless and dishonest, a statement attributed to ASUU University of Jos chapter, accusing the minister of being responsible for the prolonged strike which is now into its 10th month.

In a statement, Ngige maintained that the Federal Government has fulfilled its promises to meet the demands for which the Union originally resolved to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike on March 9, 2020.

He criticised the Union for bluntly refusing Federal Government’s offers to return to classes, conduct researches or engage in the other academic values for which they were primarily employed and being paid salaries for.

He said: “The visitation panels to the universities have been approved by the President and will swing into action once the universities re-open. The office of the Attorney General of the Federation on the other hand is also rounding off the gazetting of the panels while the National Universities Commission has received the approved list which will be published later next week.

“Also, the revival of the Renegotiation Committee for the 2009 ASSU/FG Agreement demanded by ASUU has been set up by the Ministry of Education with Prof Munzali as Chairman, replacing the ex-chairman, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN). The new committee is currently meeting.

“Similarly, government has also acceded to a hybrid payment platform which is not hundred percent IPPIS for the payment of salaries and Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances, pending the result and conclusion of the integrity and usability test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) by the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“Besides, government has also processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40 billion for Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances and N30 billion for revitalization of the universities. The Accountant General of the Federation at present awaits the accounts details from the Gederal Ministry of Education and the National University Commission for the remittance.

“Of note is that even while ASUU was on strike during the COVID-19 lockdown, government on the insistence of the Hon. Minister of labour and Employment, and out of compassion, paid them February, March, April, May and June salaries to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 on them and their families and further made every entreaty to them to come on board virtual negotiations, with a view for an early call-off of strike to enable students benefit from virtual/online classes, fashionable at the time, and even now, all over the universal academic community, but ASUU bluntly refused.

“Hence, no conciliation took place for four solid months till later in October 2020. But it was the same time that pre-emptive meetings were held with National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) by the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment to fashion out the Covid-19 Special Hazard/Inducement allowances for frontline health workers.”

Like this: Like Loading...