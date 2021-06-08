Strike: AKSU lecturers bar students from campus

Following the indefinite strike declared by the academic staff unions of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), the students have been barred from entering the two campuses of the in stitution, located at Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam and Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas of the state.

The students, who have been at home for over a month due to the face-off between the state government and lecturers of the institution, as the government is insisting on “no work, no pay” police.

Meanwhile, the university Registrar, Mr. John Udo, had in a statement mandated all members of staff of the institution into return to their duty posts yesterday, Monday, June 7, 2021, noting that the university would pay their salaries on no work, no pay policy.

“The Vice-Chancellor has directed all staff members of Akwa Ibom State University to return to their duty posts by Monday, June 07, 2021 and that payment of salaries from the month of June 2021 will be based on “no work no pay” government policy.

“The Vice-Chancellor has appealed to all members of staff to comply accordingly,” the statement reads in part. Following the release, students who reported back to the two campuses but they were reportedly sent back at the gate by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the workers’ unions, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated institutions (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT).

It was learnt that at the main campus in Ikot Akpaden, the lecturers under the auspices of Joint Action Committee (JAC), positioned themselves at the main gate where they barred the students from entering the campus

