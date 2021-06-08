News

Strike: AKSU lecturers bar students from campus

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Following the indefinite strike declared by the academic staff unions of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), the students have been barred from entering the two campuses of the in  stitution, located at Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam and Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas of the state.

 

The students, who have been at home for over a month due to the face-off between the state government and lecturers of the institution, as the government is insisting on “no work, no pay” police.

 

Meanwhile, the university Registrar, Mr. John Udo, had in a statement mandated all members of staff of the institution into return to their duty posts yesterday, Monday, June 7, 2021, noting that the university would pay their salaries on no work, no pay policy.

 

“The Vice-Chancellor has directed all staff members of Akwa Ibom State University to return to their duty posts by Monday, June 07, 2021 and that payment of salaries from the month of June  2021 will be based on “no work no pay” government policy.

“The Vice-Chancellor has appealed to all members of staff to comply accordingly,” the statement reads in part. Following the release, students who reported back to the two campuses but they were reportedly sent back at the gate by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the workers’ unions, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated institutions (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT).

 

It was learnt that at the main campus in Ikot Akpaden, the lecturers under the auspices of Joint Action Committee (JAC), positioned themselves at the main gate where they barred the students from entering the campus

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Military to troops: Remain firm, sustain tempo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has urged troops and other security operatives involved in various internal security operations across theatres, to remain focused on the task of protecting lives and property of citizens. The military maintained that despite some unfortunate incidents, fighting forces had continued to deny enemies of state […]
News

Akeredolu raise the alarm over blackmail ahead of October poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the weekend disclosed an alleged plan to blackmail his administration. The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide said that the smear campaign which was already at an advanced stage was been sponsored […]
News

Police Special Forces arrest 48 criminal suspects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…recover 41 Ak-47s, other firearms Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to Operation Puff Adder II, have arrested 48 criminal suspects over alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cybercrime/financial fraud and other heinous crime The operatives also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica