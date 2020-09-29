Strike: APC commends govt, NLC on truce

For shelving the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress and other labour organisations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the labour leaders.

The party also congratulated the Federal Government for being able to broker peace with the union leaders on the increase in electricity tariff and the pump price of fuel. In a statement from its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said the decision to shelve the strike was a welcome and positive development in line with the proven pro-people stance of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that had always put the welfare and interest of the masses first in policy decisions and implementation.

“Indeed, the shelved strike was a victory for the Nigerian masses.” Nabena said, “The Federal Government in temporarily suspending the application of the costreflective electricity tariff adjustments by DISCOs to allow for an all-inclusive and independent review of the power sector operations is evident of government’s pro-people stance.

“Again, to reduce the cost of petrol, the Federal Government and labour agrees on the urgency to rehabilitate the nation’s refineries and increase our local refining capacity so as to reduce the over-dependence on costly importation of refined petroleum products.

“To cushion the impacts of the downstream sector deregulation and electricity tariffs adjustment on the Nigerian masses, the federal government is, among others, implementing palliatives which can be easily assessed by Nigerian workers and financed from the Economic Sustainability Programme Intervention Fund with subsequent provision for 240,000 under the auspices of the NLC and TUC for participation in agricultural ventures through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

