Strike: APC govs urge doctors to negotiate with states

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have called on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to negotiate with states as they seek payment of their salaries and improved welfare.

This was one of the resolutions of last week’s meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF). Resident doctors are on strike nationwide over pay, insurance benefits and poor facilities.

According to the governors, the NARD has problems with different state governments and should have addressed them at the level rather than embarking on a national strike.

In the statement by its Chairman, Atiku Bagudu, the forum commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for its intervention in the face-off between the NARD and Federal Government.

The statement said: “Noting that the NGF is already engaged in consultations with the leadership of the resident doctors and Federal Government, the PGF endorsed the initiative of the NGF and support the call by the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, for the immediate suspension of the strike to allow negotiations to continue.

“Noting that most of the grievances of the resident doctors are with state governments, the forum appealed to the resident doctors to negotiate with individual state governments, and issues affecting resident doctors in federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the Federal Government

