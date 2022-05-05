News Top Stories

Strike: APC, PDP nomination fees enough to meet ASUU's demands –Obi

Former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi, said the nomination fees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are enough to meet the demands of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members.

Obi, who is one of the PDP presidential candidates, regretted that the noise of 2023 is dominating the space rather than the plight of Nigerian students wasting at home and being exposed to all kinds of danger. He spoke when he appeared at Human Rights Radio and Television station, Abuja yesterday.

The former governor noted that the genesis of the ASUU strike is the inability of government to keep agreements. Obi said if he is elected President of this country, he would make Nigeria a producing nation because that is the only way to have a strong and viable economy.

He remarked that Nigeria economy is down because the operating system is in sharing rather than producing. When asked how he intend to create a viable economy if elected, told the listeners that he would start by cutting off excess wastages that is prevalent in our system, and gave graphic account of how he did same as governor of Anambra State and was able to achieve much without owing and having more to invest. He also spoke on how his presidency would tackle the nation’s persisting problems especially cohesion, insecurity and power generation and among others.

 

