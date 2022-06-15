Strike: ASUU crisis complicated – FG

…approves 109 e-learning centres for primary schools at N964 million

…says FG studying $1.7bn Malabu Oil ruling

The Federal Government has said that finding a solution to the raging crisis between it and the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was not as simple as being perceived by the general public.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who fielded questions from State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

Mohammed, who stood in for the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at the briefing also disclosed that the Council had approved 109 e-learning centres for primary schools across the country.

Responding to question on what the government was doing to end the protracted ASUU and other university-based unions, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU as well as the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, the minister said the government was worried over the indefinite closure of the universities adding, however, that it was making frantic efforts to ensure the resolutions of all contentious issues.

The minister said: “I wish that the ASUU issue is as simple as many of us think it is. I don’t think it’s that simple. But I want to assure you that a lot is going on behind the scenes.

“And I think probably the Minister of Education will be better positioned to give the details. But like any government, if we’re not concerned, we would not set up all the committees which have been working on it. If we are not concerned we will not be looking for means to even assuage the feelings of the Union.

“We’re worried we’re concerned, and we’ll continue to work towards finding an early resolution of the problem.”

