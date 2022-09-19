Strike: ASUU to know fate Wednesday

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Abuja Division is expected to on Wednesday deliver its ruling on the application filed by the Federal Government, seeking to restrain the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from continuing its indefinite strike, pending the determination of the substantive suit and every other application on the matter.

The vacation judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, had announced the date for his ruling after hearing the application Monday.

The counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN) at the case’s hearing on Monday in Abuja, informed the court that he had filed a preliminary objection on Friday, which was served on the applicants by 11.am on Monday.

The Federal Government through its counsel, James Igwe (SAN), had, however, objected, saying the procedure was not followed.

Igwe said: “The application brought by ASUU was not ripe for hearing. What was ripe for hearing is our application for interlocutory injunction.”

After all the arguments on the facts and the law, Justice Hamman agreed with the Federal Government and took the application for interlocutory injunction.

Moving the application, Igwe told the court that they were seeking to restrain ASUU from continuing the strike and allowing the universities to open up, pending the determination of the substantive suit and every other application on the matter.

He said they were moving this application in the interest of justice and national development and having regards to the fact that innocent students have been at home.

He noted that irreparable damage was being done to intellectualism and education, which has been dormant for the past seven months.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...