Strike: ASUU vows to fight to victory, despite 5-month withheld salaries

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, IBADAN

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday boasted that despite the Federal Government’s withholding of its members’ salaries for five months, they will continue the battle until victory is achieved over the parasitic nature of the ruling class.

The Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof Ayo Akinwole, who disclosed this to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday while reviewing the ongoing strike, urged Nigerians not to see the strike as an ASUU issue, but a fight all Nigerians must participate in to have a future of quality education for their children.

The Union maintained that its members have sacrificed so much with their own welfare, lamenting that the Federal Government owes their members over nine years allowances, noting that signing and implementation of a renegotiated 2009 Agreement with the Federal Government was the only way out to end the over five months strike.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has displayed capacity to abuse trust as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and memorandum of action signed with the government in 1999 were not honoured, adding that the Union will actively participate in the two days protest being organised by NLC and other Labour unions in the country.

 

He noted that it was sad President Buhari’s administration which prides itself as fighting corruption continues to frustrate the use of homegrown solution for IPPIS that has been discredited by audit report of 2019.

Lamenting the continued insensitivity of government to ASUU’s demands over the years, the professor said: “Nigeria is in the hands of incompetent people due to collective negligence of Nigerians. Until we rise above sentiments to get responsible and responsive people who will be accountable to Nigerians into public offices, the cycle of strikes will not end in Nigeria.”

To him, “unless that is done, the children of the ruling class trained in foreign universities will return to take over from their wicked parents and continue to enslave Nigerians.”

Discountenancing the allegation of self-centredness by the Federal Government, the ASUU leader stated that members of the Union are also affected by the strike as their promotion will be delayed, and “my own children are at home with me too,” he said.

 

